Don't Throw Out Leftover Donuts — Make Croutons For Your Salad Instead

There are some foods that just aren't the same on day two: Pizza, french fries, and the reason we're gathered here today: donuts. Whether you pick up your favorite variety at Krispy Kreme or Dunkin', or buy a dozen from the bakery section at your local grocery store, there is something very challenging about trying to get through them before they inevitably stale.

If you don't have enough of an appetite or a sweet tooth to cram several donuts in a single sitting, you can rest assured that there are numerous ways to use up leftover donuts, including turning them into croutons. Croutons are typically used for savory recipes, sure, and can be made from everything from leftover bagels to forgotten-about baguettes. That said, the same steps as you'd use for homemade savory croutons can be applied to donut croutons.

The best kind of base for croutons is a stale one, so be sure to let your cut-up donuts sit and harden before attempting to crouton-ify them. Toss the pieces in a bowl with a bit of melted butter and seasoning (if you'd like) before baking and drying them out even more. The best kind of donuts to use for this recipe are ones with simple flavors and toppings — like glazed or old fashioned — because frosting or filled donuts may not reheat the same way (and their flavors may conflict with whatever you use them on).