Boost Protein And Thicken Your Soup With This Pantry Staple

Cold, blustery winter days call for hearty soups; they're the perfect remedy when you're feeling under the weather or when the weather outside has you feeling pretty down. While you can certainly rely on a quality store-bought soup, the reality is that the flavor of these staples is usually a bit worse for wear. If you're after a hearty, creamy, and decadent soup, you're going to have to do a bit of the legwork yourself — lucky for you, though, you don't have to venture far from the pantry to make that magic happen.

The next time your soup needs a hearty kick, extra protein, or a creamier texture, turn to canned chickpeas. The already-cooked legumes are full of starches, so you'll want to puree them or break them down with a fork before adding some to your soup recipe. You can use this hack on both homemade and store-bought, canned soups, and since the flavor of the chickpeas doesn't really stand out, you may not even notice that there are any beans in this soup. This healthy canned food will also offer a dose of fiber and protein, helping you stay fuller for longer; each 100-gram serving has 7 grams of protein and about 6 grams of fiber.