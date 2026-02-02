Boost Protein And Thicken Your Soup With This Pantry Staple
Cold, blustery winter days call for hearty soups; they're the perfect remedy when you're feeling under the weather or when the weather outside has you feeling pretty down. While you can certainly rely on a quality store-bought soup, the reality is that the flavor of these staples is usually a bit worse for wear. If you're after a hearty, creamy, and decadent soup, you're going to have to do a bit of the legwork yourself — lucky for you, though, you don't have to venture far from the pantry to make that magic happen.
The next time your soup needs a hearty kick, extra protein, or a creamier texture, turn to canned chickpeas. The already-cooked legumes are full of starches, so you'll want to puree them or break them down with a fork before adding some to your soup recipe. You can use this hack on both homemade and store-bought, canned soups, and since the flavor of the chickpeas doesn't really stand out, you may not even notice that there are any beans in this soup. This healthy canned food will also offer a dose of fiber and protein, helping you stay fuller for longer; each 100-gram serving has 7 grams of protein and about 6 grams of fiber.
Canned chickpeas to the rescue
Adding canned chickpeas to soup is only the start of what this ingredient can offer. Instead of grabbing a can of them, you can also utilize other chickpea products to thicken your soup and increase its nutritional benefits. One unconventional condiment that you may want to consider instead is hummus, which is, you guessed it, made from pureed chickpeas. Most hummus recipes are vegan, which means you can use it as a plant-based alternative to a classic roux, which is made with flour and fat. If you go this route, be sure to add the hummus toward the end of the cooking process to prevent it from separating and turning lumpy, and stir it well so that it disperses evenly throughout the soup. Play with different hummus flavors — like Sabra's roasted garlic and Supremely Spicy offerings — to find one that fits your recipe and desired flavor profile.
You can also use chickpea flour as an alternative; it easily thickens gravies and sauces, so it's no wonder its starchy properties would do the same in a soup. You don't even need to make a slurry out of it; just add as much as you need for your soup to reach your desired consistency.