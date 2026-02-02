Score The Ultimate Sweet And Savory Breakfast Sandwich At Waffle House With This Ordering Trick

Those in the know have learned that beyond the expected plates of pancakes and breakfast foods, Waffle House also serves up secret menu items that are worth trying. Whether you're visiting late at night or pulling up to the counter on your lunch break, mastering ordering techniques like knowing how to order hash browns like a regular and remembering certain ingredient swaps can get a tasty dish in front of you that has your mouth watering. Sure, there's a set menu, but you can also customize it for the good of your palate and any demanding cravings.

Instead of settling for the basic sausage, egg, and cheese, those with a sweet tooth may enjoy ordering the Waffle House sammy on raisin toast. The sweetness of the bread combined with savory ingredients is a match made in brunch heaven. The buttery bread helps turn up all of the flavor dials of this simple sandwich, and the subtle flavor of cinnamon complements the taste of the cooked sausage. For an added layer of smoky satisfaction, get your sandwich grilled instead of toasted. That cinnamon raisin bread will caramelize into crispy perfection, and each bite will lead to gooey pieces of cheese-topped fillings. "Just ordered this this morning!! This is the gold I've been digging for," wrote one customer on TikTok.