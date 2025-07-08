Why Cinnamon Raisin Bread Is Actually One Of The Worst Choices For French Toast

Not all breads are ideal to make French toast. Of the best and worst loaves to use for French toast, cinnamon raisin bread is one of the least successful options. Despite the loaf's spicy and sweet undertones that would appear perfect for crispy French toast, there are a few justifications as to why it's a good idea to skip it at the grocery store.

For one, because the bread is dunked into a wet, sweetened mixture of eggs and milk before being pan-fried, the raisins risk sucking up the combination at a varying speed than the bread. The rehydrated fruit can become mushy, whereas the toast's texture may remain dry. Cinnamon raisin bread also tends to be very thick and dense, making it a poor choice to absorb the egg mix as it may not be able to cook evenly or all the way through.

Another reason why it should be avoided is that because the bread — even cinnamon raisin bread made at home – is already naturally sweet, the added sugar will brown the slices way too quickly. The bread's brown sugar swirls will melt and caramelize as soon as they touch the hot pan, leaving the bread more vulnerable to burning.