Why Cinnamon Raisin Bread Is Actually One Of The Worst Choices For French Toast
Not all breads are ideal to make French toast. Of the best and worst loaves to use for French toast, cinnamon raisin bread is one of the least successful options. Despite the loaf's spicy and sweet undertones that would appear perfect for crispy French toast, there are a few justifications as to why it's a good idea to skip it at the grocery store.
For one, because the bread is dunked into a wet, sweetened mixture of eggs and milk before being pan-fried, the raisins risk sucking up the combination at a varying speed than the bread. The rehydrated fruit can become mushy, whereas the toast's texture may remain dry. Cinnamon raisin bread also tends to be very thick and dense, making it a poor choice to absorb the egg mix as it may not be able to cook evenly or all the way through.
Another reason why it should be avoided is that because the bread — even cinnamon raisin bread made at home – is already naturally sweet, the added sugar will brown the slices way too quickly. The bread's brown sugar swirls will melt and caramelize as soon as they touch the hot pan, leaving the bread more vulnerable to burning.
Which breads to use (and which to avoid) for making French toast
Nothing beats a morning meal of French toast drizzled in pure maple syrup and topped with fresh fruit and whipped cream. You can even amp up your French toast with compound toppings or savory sides like sizzling bacon. Just make sure to use the right bread as there are only a few types of loaves that will serve as a perfect base for the dish. Skip the cinnamon raisin bread and grab a loaf of challah, milk bread, or brioche. These carbs are sure to bring your French toast to the next level as they are very soft and can soak up the custard easily. They also have a lightly sweet taste that will complement the custard.
Aside from cinnamon raisin bread, there are a few other types of breads that should be avoided when making French toast. Ones that are too crumbly and cakey like cornbread, banana bread, and scones won't hold the custard well and will fall apart very easily. Thin breads like loaves of white or wheat, much like tortillas or Middle Eastern lavash are also terrible ideas for French toast. Why? They are way too light and flimsy to maintain the structure of the French toast when it's seared.