This Famous Paris Tearoom Still Serves One Of Coco Chanel's Absolute Favorite Desserts

As a food lover, travelling to new countries or cities isn't just about seeing the sights or experiencing the culture; it also often comes with a list of the essential dining experiences. For a trip to Paris this list is going to be a long one, but for anyone with a sweet tooth, it should definitely include the Angelina tearoom. Founded in 1903 by Austrian confectioner Anton Rumpelmayer and his son René, Angelina became famous for its sumptuous hot chocolate known as L'Africain, which was said to be so thick you could cut it with a knife. But it was the Mont Blanc dessert that attracted the attention of café regular Coco Chanel.

In fact, Chanel was such a frequent visitor to Angelina that she even had her own table: No. 45. The Mont Blanc dessert is not unique to Angelina, of course, but it has been on their menu since the tearoom's early days and remains one of its best sellers, with around 2,500 sold every day in France alone. The Angelina version starts with a base of crispy meringue, filled with Chantilly cream, then covered with sweetened chestnut purée that's been piped into thin threads. In contrast, the original recipe was simply chestnut purée topped with powdered sugar, which was reminiscent of the snowy peaks that gave the dessert its name.