This Famous Paris Tearoom Still Serves One Of Coco Chanel's Absolute Favorite Desserts
As a food lover, travelling to new countries or cities isn't just about seeing the sights or experiencing the culture; it also often comes with a list of the essential dining experiences. For a trip to Paris this list is going to be a long one, but for anyone with a sweet tooth, it should definitely include the Angelina tearoom. Founded in 1903 by Austrian confectioner Anton Rumpelmayer and his son René, Angelina became famous for its sumptuous hot chocolate known as L'Africain, which was said to be so thick you could cut it with a knife. But it was the Mont Blanc dessert that attracted the attention of café regular Coco Chanel.
In fact, Chanel was such a frequent visitor to Angelina that she even had her own table: No. 45. The Mont Blanc dessert is not unique to Angelina, of course, but it has been on their menu since the tearoom's early days and remains one of its best sellers, with around 2,500 sold every day in France alone. The Angelina version starts with a base of crispy meringue, filled with Chantilly cream, then covered with sweetened chestnut purée that's been piped into thin threads. In contrast, the original recipe was simply chestnut purée topped with powdered sugar, which was reminiscent of the snowy peaks that gave the dessert its name.
Visiting Angelina Paris or New York today
The original Angelina tearoom, which was also reportedly frequented by novelist Proust and Audrey Hepburn, among others, can still be found in the Tuileries at 226 Rue de Rivoli. It's here you can enjoy the Art Nouveau architecture designed by Edouard-Jean Niermans and, if you're lucky, snag Coco Chanel's table. Although the iconic café has made a name for itself with sweets, you can order from full breakfast and lunch menus too, with classic French dishes including omelette fines herbes and cordon bleu. The enduring popularity of the chic café — be forewarned that waiting times can reach hours — inevitably led to the brand expanding beyond its flagship location.
Along with seven outlets in Paris and one in Lyon, there are Angelina tearooms and boutiques in Japan, China, the Middle East, and the U.S. The New York tearoom in Bryant Park opened its doors in 2020, followed by a take-out only boutique in Lexington. The menu changes depending on where you are, but in New York you can get into that French state of mind with onion soup and classic steak frites, or a croque monsieur for something lighter. Regardless of which Angelina location you visit, you can order the impossibly thick hot chocolate and the Chanel-approved Mont Blanc.