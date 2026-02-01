10 Ways To Take Store-Bought Chicken Pot Pie From Good To Great
When you need a hearty, family-friendly dinner on the table without spending hours on prep, a store-bought chicken pot pie makes for a wonderfully convenient option. These premade pies can go straight from the freezer to the oven or microwave, emerging with a flaky crust and creamy, comforting filling, ready to enjoy with whatever sides you have on hand. But, saving on time and effort does come with a trade-off, and freezer-aisle pot pies tend to lack the texture and depth of flavor that a homemade version might offer. Thankfully, there are a few nifty tricks you can employ to give a basic boxed pie an upgrade, and many of these transformative techniques will only add a couple of minutes to your overall prep time.
With some simple additions to the crust or filling, subtle decorative touches, or tweaks to your serving method, you can turn a store-bought chicken pie into something that looks and tastes like it was lovingly crafted by hand. If you're cooking for guests, need to stretch the pie to feed a few extra people, or just want to make a weeknight meal feel a little more fancy, these ideas are designed to work with what you already have. So, here are 10 easy ways to take a pie from store-bought to something special.
Dot the crust with butter
Left as it is, the crust on a store-bought pie can be a little lackluster. But there's an easy way to give that pastry top an upgrade. To prevent a pale or dry finish, try adding some butter to the crust. This will inject flavor, add shine, and help to promote browning, so your pie comes out looking gloriously golden and flaky, and tasting more indulgent.
There are two main approaches you can take here. The simplest is to dot a few small pats of butter all over the pie lid, which will melt down and infuse the pie with richness as everything bakes. Alternatively, you can melt the butter beforehand and brush it over the entire crust for a more uniform, even spread. Feel free to sprinkle a pinch of flaky salt on top, or you could even experiment with compound butters infused with garlic or fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage.
Add fresh herbs before serving
Another fuss-free way to give a basic chicken pot pie a quick spruce up is with a scattering of fresh herbs. Just finely chop a handful of your favorite greens, and sprinkle them over the pie before serving. This works well with both smaller, individual-serve pies and slices of family-sized pies, and you can concentrate your garnish on the crust or filling as desired. This simple addition will introduce an element of bright, aromatic flavor that can really lift the overall profile and banish any unwanted blandness. Try pairing the herbs with some salt and cracked black pepper, or any other seasonings or sauces that take your fancy.
Parsley is an excellent choice here, bringing a subtle, peppery taste that complements the savory, creamy notes of the pie's filling. Thyme is also a top pick for giving your pie a gentle, earthy aroma, while chives offer a more onion-like taste. Woodsy rosemary and licorice-like tarragon can also work great. Just make sure to be sparing, as these fragrant herbs pack more of a punch flavor-wise. Avoid adding fresh herbs before baking, as the high heat can dull their flavor and cause them to burn. Used as a garnish post-cooking, they'll maintain their natural color and fragrance, providing a refreshing contrast to the rich, warm filling beneath.
Cook it in the air fryer
Achieving that perfect light, golden finish can sometimes be a challenge when you're working with frozen pastry, and your choice of cooking method can dramatically impact how that flaky outer layer ends up looking and tasting. If you have an air fryer, you're in luck, because this is one of the best tools for improving a store-bought pot pie. Because this trusty appliance uses high-intensity convection heat, it can help the pie's crust crisp up more evenly and develop better color, while also reducing cooking time. This way, you'll have a pie with a flakier top and zero soggy spots in sight.
To cook a frozen pot pie in the air fryer, start by removing the paper or foil casing and placing it upside-down in the air fryer basket. You can also pop a greased square of foil or air fryer-safe dish underneath if desired. Let the pie cook in this position for the first few minutes or so to help the bottom crisp up, then flip it over and continue cooking until the lid is golden and the filling is piping hot. The whole process should take between 20 and 30 minutes, which is significantly quicker than the traditional oven method.
Add extra chicken or veg
Need to make a frozen chicken pie stretch a little further? Try adding in some extra meat or veggies. This is a brilliant way to bulk out the filling while boosting the nutrient content and creating an altogether heartier bite. Now, it's obviously not that convenient to cut the pie open pre-baking, and there's probably not much space left inside the crust for throwing in extras anyway. Instead, the smartest approach is to prepare your chosen additions separately and incorporate them into the filling once you've cooked and cut open the pie.
There are plenty of vegetable options to consider here. Frozen mixed veggies are perhaps one of the easiest and most economical picks. Just boil, steam, or saute the veggie medley (typically carrots, peas, green beans, and corn), and they're ready for combining with the creamy filling. Or, for an extra injection of flavor and richness, you could toss the veg with some melted butter, seasonings, or a squeeze of lemon juice before you mix everything together. Onions, leeks, broccoli, bell peppers, or mushrooms would all make equally tasty accompaniments to the tender chicken pieces, rich sauce, and golden crust.
To add extra meat, just cook up some boneless chicken breasts or thighs in the oven or air-fryer, and dice or shred them before blending them into the pie filling. To cut down on prep time, grab some rotisserie chicken and give this a quick heat through.
Brush the crust with beaten egg
A glossy golden crust will always amp up a pie's visual appeal, and this look can easily be achieved with a quick brush of beaten egg. It's all too common for frozen pies to come out looking underwhelmingly pale, but you'll add shine and encourage browning by using an egg wash. This technique is ideal if you want to enhance the crust without the heaviness of oil or butter.
Just lightly coat the top of the pie, and bake it as per the instructions on the packaging. Or you could combine this trick with the air fryer method to really amp up the crispiness. There's also the option to experiment with a yolk-only wash, which will leave the crust with an even deeper golden brown color. You can absolutely dilute the egg with a splash of milk, cream, or water for easier brushing. Whichever approach you take, just make sure to add the wash immediately before baking, as letting the coated pastry sit for too long could cause unwanted sogginess. If you want to take things up a notch, you can always pair the egg layer with other additions to the crust. A sprinkle of dried herbs, freshly grated Parmesan, or sesame seeds is great for adding an extra layer of flavor and a touch of visual appeal.
Add cheese
Cheese is the perfect tool for adding richness and tang to your dinner, and a store-bought chicken pot pie is the perfect canvas for elevating with a sprinkle or dollop. There are plenty of delicious varieties to choose from, and each type of cheese will bring its own unique flavor and texture to the pie, creating a more indulgent, comforting meal.
First up, there's Parmesan. This beloved, sharp, nutty cheese is an amazing tool for taking the pie's crust to the next level. Sprinkled over the top of the pie about halfway through baking, it'll give everything a moreish salty kick while browning beautifully and adding crunch. If you're going for a more melty, creamier vibe, you can absolutely add cheese to the filling instead. Try incorporating shredded cheddar or Gruyere by slicing open the pie post-baking, sprinkling in the cheese, and giving everything a gentle stir. Cream cheese or herby Boursin will also fit right in, yielding a wonderfully rich, luscious consistency.
These cheesy mix-ins are versatile choices too, pairing effortlessly with a range of other extras. Try combining your cheese of choice with fresh herbs, a dash of smoked paprika, or sauteed onions to craft a more complex, well-rounded flavor profile.
Sprinkle over some onion or garlic powder
While the filling of a store-bought pie is typically seasoned, the crust itself often lacks depth, but you don't have to settle for bland pastry. Instead, give the pie lid an upgrade with a sprinkling of aromatic onion powder or garlic powder (or a dash of each!) to infuse the crust with heaps of bold, savory flavor.
This method is incredibly straightforward. Just sprinkle a small amount of the seasoning evenly over the pie lid before baking, and let this flavorful addition work its magic. There's no need to overdo it, as these seasonings are highly concentrated — a little goes a long way. For an extra dose of richness, you could also brush the crust with a layer of oil or melted butter beforehand. And, if you're cooking the pie in the air fryer and therefore flipping it partway through cooking, don't hesitate to season the bottom of the pie too. Of course, other additions are welcome here, whether you want to complement the aromatic notes with a sprinkling of tangy cheese or inject brightness with fresh herbs.
Flip it out of the foil case before enjoying
When it comes to serving your freshly-baked chicken pot pie, a top tip is to flip the whole thing upside down. Carefully remove the foil with an oven-gloved hand, and the pie is ready to enjoy. So, why not serve it straight from the foil pan? Well, while this method does, of course, require less handling, it also yields a less-than-satisfying eating experience. Leaving the pie in the pan makes it far more susceptible to that dreaded soggy bottom, and more difficult to get a well-balanced proportion of crust and filling on your fork. By flipping it over and getting the foil out of the way, you'll slice into the pie through the base, which is generally more tender. And, the crispier lid can serve as a sturdy base that's less likely to become soggy as the pie cools.
This method is also useful if you're adding extra ingredients to the pie's filling after cooking, since the bottom of the pie is easier to open up. Plus, with the foil pan removed and the pie transferred to a larger dish or plate, you won't be as limited by space, so you can go all out with the mix-ins.
Remove the original crust
Chicken pot pie doesn't necessarily have to be enjoyed in its original form. If you're feeling creative, you can always deconstruct the pastry and filling and transform these elements into something new. Or perhaps that frozen crust isn't looking particularly inspiring, and you'd prefer to swap in your own pastry, or serve the filling with something else.
If you're discarding the pastry altogether, just slice off the top of your defrosted pie and scoop out the creamy chicken and veg filling. This wholesome medley can be warmed up separately in a saucepan or in the microwave, and it's great for serving over fluffy rice or a bed of garlicky mashed potatoes. You can even mix it into soups and stews, where it'll add plenty of texture and rich, savory depth. Going crustless also gives you more freedom to customize the filling, allowing you to easily stir in flavorful additions like soy sauce, lemon juice, or a splash of heavy cream.
Another method to consider is spooning the filling into a pie dish and topping it with a homemade puff pastry lid or layer of mashed potato for a more rustic feel. You don't have to waste those leftover pastry scraps, either. They'll become infinitely more appetizing when transformed into savory crackers. Just cut the crust into pieces, brush them with oil, and sprinkle over some salt and pepper, plus any other seasonings of your choice. Grated Parmesan works great here, too. Then, simply bake the crackers until crispy and golden brown, and serve them with your favorite dips or toppings.
Decorate the top
Store-bought pot pies aren't generally known for their standout presentation, and we love jazzing up the crust with a few simple, decorative touches. If you have an extra sheet of puff pastry to hand, why not get creative and turn that plain old top into something more striking with some fun cut-outs? Cookie cutters are the secret weapon for crafting perfectly neat pastry shapes, and you can make things as playful or understated as you wish.
Start by selecting your cutters of choice. These could be star shapes, hearts, leaves, flowers, or perhaps something with a seasonal theme. Dust the cutters with flour to prevent sticking, then unroll the pastry sheet, and stamp out your shapes. Brushing some beaten egg over the pie lid first will help your decorative additions to stick, and once you've got everything positioned how you want it, brush the shapes with more egg or melted butter too, for the ultimate rich, flaky finish. As the pie bakes, the pastry shapes will puff up into crisp, golden accents that'll have anyone believing you made the whole thing from scratch.