How To Cook Frozen Pot Pie Flawlessly In The Air Fryer

When a frozen pot pie is prepared perfectly, it certainly hits the spot. Whether it's comfort or convenience, or both, pop those luscious little volcanoes of flavor in the air fryer, and you'll never look back. That's because air fryers are mini-convection ovens, circulating heat via a fan and reducing cook times. Most of the frozen pot pie cooking directions on the side of the box tend to focus on conventional ovens but don't fret. The conversion is easy. Simply reduce the cooking time by about 30 minutes and the temperature by about 30 degrees, and you'll be in business. It's the best way to make your pot pie turn out perfectly toasty and cooked evenly and all the way through, every time, in record time. It does take one other out-of-the-box approach, though, to gain pot pie perfection in any air fryer. And part of it includes ditching the rest of the directions.

Most frozen pot pie directions encourage bakers to place a thin strip of aluminum foil around the pot pie, to protect the crust from cooking too quickly in a conventional oven. You can skip this part but don't skip the foil completely. Instead, use a bit more of it. It's helpful for what comes next — the real tip for getting those pot pies just right.