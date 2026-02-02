Julia Child Was A Regular At This Now-Shuttered Boston Restaurant
When Julia Child offered advice, people tended to listen. It didn't matter if it was a cooking trick or a piece of personal guidance — the legendary chef's words were gold to her many fans. Restaurant recommendations were no different, and if you grew up in Boston, you may have visited one of her all time favorites: the now shuttered The Blue Room.
Although a California native, Child moved to the East Coast for college and later returned with her husband Paul, settling into a cozy house in Cambridge where she would go on to film many of her most famous TV episodes. Child loved Boston just as much as its people adored her, and she became close with many local chefs, producers, and restaurateurs during her 40 years in the city.
One of her favorite spots was The Blue Room, an iconic Cambridge restaurant known for its farm-to-table ethos. The Blue Room was opened in 1996 by chef Nick Zappia, who was joined by his wife, Liz Vilardi, as a co-owner a few years later. Child began dining at The Blue Room in its early years and was already a regular by the time Vilardi joined the team. Her favorite thing about the location, apparently, was its authenticity — and its smell.
Julia Child's high praise for The Blue Room
When The Blue Room announced its closure in 2017, Vilardi told Eater that one of her favorite memories was one particular night when Child was eating at one side of the bar and Conan O'Brien at the other. Child "always thanked the kitchen on her way out, every time," according to Vilardi, and that night, she gave them the best compliment. "I love The Blue Room, because it smells like a restaurant," Child exclaimed.
Vilardi and Zappia closed The Blue Room for many reasons, including a labor shortage, financial concerns, and a fire that devastated the restaurant a few years prior. Locals lamented the loss of the location, which was known for its seasonal menus, buzzing courtyard, and award-winning wine programs. It was a favorite of not only celebrities like Child and O'Brien, but also professors, business leaders, and tech workers. Vilardi and Zappia also ran a younger-leaning, more casual wine bar next door.
The couple was devastated to say goodbye to their businesses, which served many classic Child-esque dishes, such as duck leg confit and French onion soup. The Blue Room even honored Child in 2014 with a special menu featuring coq au vin and beef bourguignon. When Vilardi and Zappia signed off a few years later, they advised folks to take a leaf out of Child's book at another restaurant. According to their post on Facebook, "Make the acquaintance of your server, the host, or whomever. Go back, again and again. Don't be afraid of the familiar."