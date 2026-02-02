Julia Child Was A Regular At This Now-Shuttered Boston Restaurant

When Julia Child offered advice, people tended to listen. It didn't matter if it was a cooking trick or a piece of personal guidance — the legendary chef's words were gold to her many fans. Restaurant recommendations were no different, and if you grew up in Boston, you may have visited one of her all time favorites: the now shuttered The Blue Room.

Although a California native, Child moved to the East Coast for college and later returned with her husband Paul, settling into a cozy house in Cambridge where she would go on to film many of her most famous TV episodes. Child loved Boston just as much as its people adored her, and she became close with many local chefs, producers, and restaurateurs during her 40 years in the city.

One of her favorite spots was The Blue Room, an iconic Cambridge restaurant known for its farm-to-table ethos. The Blue Room was opened in 1996 by chef Nick Zappia, who was joined by his wife, Liz Vilardi, as a co-owner a few years later. Child began dining at The Blue Room in its early years and was already a regular by the time Vilardi joined the team. Her favorite thing about the location, apparently, was its authenticity — and its smell.