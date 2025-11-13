One Of Julia Child's All-Time Favorite Restaurants Has Been Operating For Nearly 200 Years

Julia Child lived in Cambridge for a significant period of her life, and is fondly remembered by restaurant managers in the area. Joe Milano, Owner of Union Oyster House, recalls her visits to his establishment throughout the '70s.

"It was one of Julia's favorite restaurants," he told Boston.com. Child was a fan of oysters and seafood, with an impressively broad palate from a young age. Since 1826, the Union Oyster House has known only three owners. Situated along the Freedom Trail, not only is the restaurant named Boston's oldest restaurant, but it's one of the oldest in the whole country and has bagged the title of North America's Best Landmark Restaurant by the World Culinary Awards.

To reenact scenes from Child's life, film crews took to the Union Oyster House to use the restaurant as backdrop for the series "Julia." To match the time in which Child dined at Union Oyster House, many of the modern decorations were removed, and the atmosphere was recreated to match how the restaurant would have looked when Child visited. Though the establishment began serving food in 1826, Union Oyster House continues to delight customers with delicious fare served in its historic setting. Fans gush across the internet about the charm, elegance, and downright good food, with the restaurant often being a highlight of people's entire trips.