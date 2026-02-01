The Taco Bell Off-Menu Item That's Made For Rotel Dip Lovers

If you're heading to Taco Bell and in the mood for some tasty dip, we have quite the idea. Of the many hacks for ordering at Taco Bell that you should know, creating your very own Rotel dip dupe may be one of the most enjoyable. And when it comes to bringing this dip to life at Taco Bell, the fast food chain already offers the perfect base: the Nachos BellGrande.

This Taco Bell offering features tortilla chips with seasoned beef, beans, diced tomatoes, cheese sauce, and sour cream. Since Rotel dip is typically made with a can of Rotel Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies, a box of Velveeta, and ground beef — with some choosing to add taco seasoning or sour cream to the recipe — this fast food order is right in the ballpark.

To start, order the Nachos BellGrande, but ask for the chips and beans to be placed on the side. This will leave you with a combination of seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, cheese sauce, and sour cream, which you'll stir into your makeshift Rotel dip. As for the beans, they'll act as a side as you dip your chips into your custom-made dip.