Trader Joe's Worst Frozen Pastry Might Totally Ruin Your Morning
Breakfast is still the most important meal of the day, even if you need to streamline your dining with some store-bought conveniences. Among Trader Joe's selection of frozen favorites, there are a number of mouthwatering pastries to choose from. In our rankings of Trader Joe's frozen pastries, it was the brand's Mini Croissants that came in last place.
Albeit an amusing offering, Trader Joe's Mini Croissants are a diminutive disappointment from start to finish. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the eight-pack of frozen, ready-to-bake pastries were uninspired both in terms of taste and texture. With no familiar flakiness like that of a homemade croissant recipe, these small and overly bread-y pastry items simply aren't a good choice for anyone wanting to start their day off on the right foot. It's worth noting that this is not the first time Trader Joe's Mini Croissants have received negative feedback.
In fact, this current iteration is Trader Joe's attempted revision after previous customer complaints, particularly about having to spend time proofing the croissants prior to baking. However, as one Reddit user points out, "These are really disappointing [compared to] the ones TJ used to carry," so it seems as if there are some conflicting opinions as to which version was best. If you're looking for a more convenient store-bought croissant that won't let you down, there are plenty of other options.
Finding a better frozen croissant
For Trader Joe's devotees who aren't ready to abandon their favorite grocery store in search of a superior pastry, you can always try its Rustic Apple Tarte. We actually named this the absolute best frozen pastry in the Trader Joe's freezer section. While it's considerably heavier than a mini croissant, portioning the apple pastry into smaller pieces and sharing with friends and family can spread the great taste around and make a fulfilling breakfast for many.
Alternatively, there are many other popular grocery store chain croissants that could easily satisfy your early morning appetite. Albeit not frozen, these are an easy choice for an on-the-go breakfast that you can pair with a spread of butter or cream cheese and a cup of coffee or tea. They also come in handy for later in the day if you wish to add your favorite sandwich fillings for a quick and simple lunch.
If you have the time and inclination, preparing your own make-ahead frozen croissants is another possibility. These can be as large or small as you like, allowing you to mimic the original idea of Trader Joe's pastry in a more pleasing form. Think of this as a style of meal prep, filling your freezer with delightful frozen pastries that you can enjoy anytime.