Trader Joe's Worst Frozen Pastry Might Totally Ruin Your Morning

Breakfast is still the most important meal of the day, even if you need to streamline your dining with some store-bought conveniences. Among Trader Joe's selection of frozen favorites, there are a number of mouthwatering pastries to choose from. In our rankings of Trader Joe's frozen pastries, it was the brand's Mini Croissants that came in last place.

Albeit an amusing offering, Trader Joe's Mini Croissants are a diminutive disappointment from start to finish. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the eight-pack of frozen, ready-to-bake pastries were uninspired both in terms of taste and texture. With no familiar flakiness like that of a homemade croissant recipe, these small and overly bread-y pastry items simply aren't a good choice for anyone wanting to start their day off on the right foot. It's worth noting that this is not the first time Trader Joe's Mini Croissants have received negative feedback.

In fact, this current iteration is Trader Joe's attempted revision after previous customer complaints, particularly about having to spend time proofing the croissants prior to baking. However, as one Reddit user points out, "These are really disappointing [compared to] the ones TJ used to carry," so it seems as if there are some conflicting opinions as to which version was best. If you're looking for a more convenient store-bought croissant that won't let you down, there are plenty of other options.