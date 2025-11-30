This One Trader Joe's Frozen Pastry Wins Our Taste Test By A Mile

With its massive variety of tempting goods, you might feel like you could spend hours in Trader Joe's frozen section just trying to make a decision. The store's dessert lineup alone offers so many ice creams, cakes, pies, and other treats that it can be downright discombobulating. For shoppers who don't have much time to spare, our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen pastries reveals which treat you should always make a beeline for: the Rustic Apple Tarte.

This TJ's dessert strikes a perfect balance between rustic simplicity and upscale elegance. Our taste tester found that the tart crust baked up perfectly flaky and golden, without that frustrating sogginess that can plague pie doughs, especially frozen versions. Infused with cream cheese and cinnamon, the apple filling is rich in taste and texture, and a sliced almond topping adds crunch and an extra dash of visual appeal. The overall flavor profile is buttery and fruity with just the right amount of sweetness. Serve this Rustic Apple Tarte to guests, and they'll never guess that you bought it frozen at a store.

We think this apple-loaded delight would compare favorably to any of Trader Joe's baked goods, and the frozen tarte has the benefit of staying fresh until you're ready to enjoy it. The fact that it costs just $5.99 and only takes 20 minutes to bake is the icing on top. Plus, our high opinion of this product tracks with other reviews and comments online.