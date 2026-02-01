Leftover Cottage Cheese In Your Fridge? Use It Up On Pizza Night

It's never a question whether you should put cheese on pizza. We all know this topping belongs here. Mozzarella supplies that milky, melty stretch. Parmesan adds a tangy, pungent sharpness. Provolone or ricotta comes with a flair of sophistication. Wonderful as they may be, sometimes, the only cheese you have sitting in the fridge is leftover cottage cheese, so that's what gets sprinkled onto the dish. Two protein-rich meals ago, this ingredient was a total gem, but can it still be the same thing for your homemade pizza? The answer is a surprising, resounding yes.

You might already be wondering whether cottage cheese melts, and it does, but in a slightly different way. Cooked under high heat, it may become more sauce-like than before, but you never really get that full-blown melt that typical cheeses offer. Neither lusciously smooth nor brittle, it softens into creamy, lumpy curds instead.

Woven into that unique texture are the flavors, which are much more fascinating now that they're delivered through creamy and chewy bites. Little pops of milky goodness spread across the warmed base, decadently soaking up the tomato sauce and any other seasoning that you use. Since the cheese itself is relatively mild, it can take on any ingredient, from fundamentals like chopped herbs and minced garlic to the most fiery, intense meat, sauces, and chili peppers.