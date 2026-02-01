Leftover Cottage Cheese In Your Fridge? Use It Up On Pizza Night
It's never a question whether you should put cheese on pizza. We all know this topping belongs here. Mozzarella supplies that milky, melty stretch. Parmesan adds a tangy, pungent sharpness. Provolone or ricotta comes with a flair of sophistication. Wonderful as they may be, sometimes, the only cheese you have sitting in the fridge is leftover cottage cheese, so that's what gets sprinkled onto the dish. Two protein-rich meals ago, this ingredient was a total gem, but can it still be the same thing for your homemade pizza? The answer is a surprising, resounding yes.
You might already be wondering whether cottage cheese melts, and it does, but in a slightly different way. Cooked under high heat, it may become more sauce-like than before, but you never really get that full-blown melt that typical cheeses offer. Neither lusciously smooth nor brittle, it softens into creamy, lumpy curds instead.
Woven into that unique texture are the flavors, which are much more fascinating now that they're delivered through creamy and chewy bites. Little pops of milky goodness spread across the warmed base, decadently soaking up the tomato sauce and any other seasoning that you use. Since the cheese itself is relatively mild, it can take on any ingredient, from fundamentals like chopped herbs and minced garlic to the most fiery, intense meat, sauces, and chili peppers.
Cottage cheese is more than just a pizza topping
Homemade pizza is undoubtedly one of the most creative ways to use up a container of cottage cheese. As a topping, you can blend it with spices and herbs first before spreading it onto the crust. Not only will this jazz up the mild taste, but it will also smooth out the texture as much as possible. Moreover, consider using full-fat cottage cheese instead of low-fat for a smoother, less clumpy melt. This same method also works with other pizza spin-offs, like an easy, tasty, and protein-packed cottage cheese pizza toast or a crustless pizza bowl.
With plenty of leftovers remaining, try putting together a cottage cheese pizza crust. Just mix the cheese with eggs and self-rising flour, along with your favorite spices. Combine them into a sticky dough ball, spread it onto parchment paper, and roll it into a flat circle (much like with regular dough). Baked for nearly half an hour, it should harden into a golden brown crust, ready for all your favorite pizza toppings.
And yes, most pizza staples work just fine with this crust. As always, tomato or pesto sauce sets the perfect flavor base, all the better when topped off with mozzarella cheese. From there, you're only a few sprigs of basil away from the easiest margherita pizza ever, or add pepperoni to satisfy that craving for something rich and smoky. Other leftovers, such as roasted vegetables and grilled meat, will complete your savory cottage cheese pie.