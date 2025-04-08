Does Cottage Cheese Melt? Here's What You Should Know

Few things are dreamier than ooey-gooey cheese on or in anything, from queso to perfectly melty omelets to nachos to the ultimate grilled cheese. But you may be looking to try making a healthier version of any of these recipes or others. Cottage cheese is a game-changer in these cases because it's high-protein and low-fat, but still delicious, with a fresh and subtly tangy flavor. But considering its curd-packed texture, does cottage cheese actually melt like a cheddar or mozzarella, or any other cheese you might be looking to replace with it?

No, cottage cheese doesn't exactly melt, at least not the way you're used to. But its consistency will change when heated. It will get softer and creamier, so while not ooey-gooey, it will make things like casseroles and homemade pizza rich and satisfying. The reason for this is how cottage cheese is made, which is by curdling milk until healthful casein proteins separate from the milk, then cutting those solidified curds and cooking them until more moisture is released that can be removed.

Cottage cheese retains a lot of moisture, and when it's heated, that evaporates, which separates the curds rather than binding them in a melting process. There's a lower fat content, too, and fat is another aid in melting. Cottage cheese also doesn't have emulsifiers, something that ensures a smooth texture — and easy melt — in processed cheeses.