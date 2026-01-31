10 Valentine's Day Gifts At Target For The Foodie In Your Life

Valentine's Day is almost upon us, ushering in the desire for passionate displays of love — and what demonstrates passion more than food? Target may be the go-to place to pick up your everyday needs, but once a year, it becomes a one-stop shop for the love-packed holiday. Even if you're not too keen on the art of food yourself, chances are, someone you care for is a die-hard foodie.

Whether you have a serious partner who cherishes fine dining, in a situationship with a budding mixologist, have a work crush with an interest in baking, or are celebrating with group of Galentine's who have a sweet tooth, Target's selection of foodie-approved V-Day gifts is perfect for any loved one in your life. You may not be able to fire Cupid's arrow of reciprocated feelings, but you can certainly give the perfect gift to show how much you care. From gourmet candy to dinner party-approved tableware, read ahead to find the best presents for impressing your beloved gastronome this Valentine's Day.