10 Valentine's Day Gifts At Target For The Foodie In Your Life
Valentine's Day is almost upon us, ushering in the desire for passionate displays of love — and what demonstrates passion more than food? Target may be the go-to place to pick up your everyday needs, but once a year, it becomes a one-stop shop for the love-packed holiday. Even if you're not too keen on the art of food yourself, chances are, someone you care for is a die-hard foodie.
Whether you have a serious partner who cherishes fine dining, in a situationship with a budding mixologist, have a work crush with an interest in baking, or are celebrating with group of Galentine's who have a sweet tooth, Target's selection of foodie-approved V-Day gifts is perfect for any loved one in your life. You may not be able to fire Cupid's arrow of reciprocated feelings, but you can certainly give the perfect gift to show how much you care. From gourmet candy to dinner party-approved tableware, read ahead to find the best presents for impressing your beloved gastronome this Valentine's Day.
A gourmet twist for a standard gift
A box of chocolates may be overly gifted on V-Day, but with Ghirardelli being one of the very best chocolate brands out there, it keeps the tradition fresh. The Valentine's Signature Collection Box features an array of lush chocolate almonds, dark chocolate and cacao nib, chocolate hazelnuts with toffee bits, and milk chocolate caramel truffles. At around $16, the box is a gourmet treat any romantic would appreciate.
Buy Ghirardelli's Valentine's Signature Collection Box at Target for $16.29
For the Top Chef-level lover
Money can't buy happiness, but it just may earn you the lifelong affection of a loved one. Going for about $250, Staub's Cocotte cast iron costs a pretty penny, but we'd say it's well worth it. Usually priced at $357, the enamel Dutch oven withstands oven heat up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit and has a tight-fitting lid to keep food moist. Coming in cherry red or peony pink, the heart-shaped Cocotte is both quality cookware and a stylish server.
Staub's Heart-shaped cast iron cocotte is on sale at Target for $250.
Send a sweet letter to that special someone
When words fail, nothing expresses love more than a well-crafted care package. The Sugarfina Valentine's Mailbox Bento Candy comes with single stem rose-shaped gummies have a sweet cherry flavor, as well as pink roses flavored like rose wine. (Don't worry, they're non-alcohollic.) Whether you're delivering them to a longtime friend or a new crush, the cute bento box of gummies certainly lets your Valentine know they're on your mind.
Grab the Sugarfina Valentine's Mailbox Bento Candy from Target for $14.99.
Get your lover the gift that keeps giving
Acts of service for a budding romance won't be as grand as those of a deep connection, but Bre Graham's "Table for Two" has recipes for every step of a relationship. For about $20, this cookbook features recipes that range from quick and easy to impress a new boo to sweeping, multi-course menus to build intimacy with a loved one. It's a must-have this season.
Pick up "Table for Two" at Target for $20.59.
Gift this to the host that loves to do the most
If your Valentine loves to host a chic dinner party, Target's Pink Coupe Glasses with Red Dots make the ideal gift. The flavor may be the most important part of a drink, but real mixologists know that presentation is everything. The blush pink coupe is just right for housing a Valentine's Day floradora cocktail or sipping something sparkly with your bffs, but it's also elegant enough to use all-year round.
You can grab Target's Threshold Pink Coupe Glass with Red Dots for $10 per glass.
Set the mood for your cinephile
Intimacy isn't just sharing glances over a candlelit dinner — it's also spending time with one another, say, nestled into the couch with snacks while watching a heartfelt movie. The Pop 'N Dulge Valentines Movie Night Popcorn Gift Set is made for foodies who prefer to stay in for date night. For $25, the gift set is complete with golden, red, and blue kernels, as well as five packets of flavor to mix and match with.
Pop into Target for the Pop 'N Dulge Valentines Movie Night Popcorn Gift Set for $24.99.
Impress your Italian-obsessed partner
If your partner prefers whipping up balsamic vinaigrette instead of settling for store-bought salad dressing, this Thoughtfully Balsamic Vinegar Gift Set was made for them. For just around $30, the set includes mini bottles of classic, basil, lemon, fig, garlic, and chili-flavored vinegar. Hailing from Modena, Italy, the balsamic vinegar is IGP-certified, so you can rest assured your boo is getting the best.
Buy the Thoughtfully Balsamic Vinegar Gift Set at Target for $29.99.
Melt the heart of your favorite baker
Sweet treats certainly aren't limited to Valentine's Day, but they somehow taste better when made with love. For $38, Nordic Ware's 12 Cup Tiered Heart Bundt Pan creates towering, tiered heart-shaped desserts. Made with nonstick cast aluminum, the bundt pan is perfect for any baking-obsessed Valentine of yours.
You can get the Nordic Ware 12 Cup Tiered Heart Bundt Pan at Target for $38.
A niche wine for your vino snob
Red wine will always be a classic V-Day gift, but don't just grab the first bottle you see. Hailing from Chile, a fairly under-the-radar international wine region, Casillero del Diablo's Cabernet Sauvignon is perfect for the oenophile always looking for underrated wine. Around $10-15, the medium-bodied wine features notes of plums, cherries, and coffee — all perfect for a hearty Valentine's Day dinner.
Pick up a bottle of Casillero del Diablo's Cabernet Sauvignon at Target, prices vary on location.
Charcuterie for your cutie
Creating charcuterie boards is an art, but before the cheeses, meats, and crackers are picked, it all starts with the platter. Target's $30 Marble Heart Cheese Board serves as a gorgeous setting for an elevated Galentine's or Valentine's Day charcuterie board. The deep black and brown veins that run along the board give it a striking look, but marble's penchant for preventing cheese from sticking will be the real draw for your Valentine.
Buy Target's Threshold Marble Heart Cheese Board for $30.