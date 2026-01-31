Never Struggle To Chop Butternut Squash Again After Using This Little Microwave Trick
If you've ever avoided butternut squash because it's difficult to work with, you're not alone. Data from Industry Research shows that 62% of American households eat it once a month, however, frozen and prepared squash accounts for 42% of sales, while ready to eat and pureed squash saw 28% growth in 2024. Clearly, people are eating butternut squash, and making it more convenient to peel and cut is key. Fortunately, there's a way you can do that at home with just your microwave.
One of the coolest microwave tricks you'll wish you knew sooner can help you prepare butternut squash faster and with less hassle than usual. All you need to do is cut off the ends of the squash and poke the skin with a fork, similar to how you would prepare a potato. Then, put it on a microwave safe plate and turn the microwave on high for three or four minutes. The squash won't be cooked, but it will have softened slightly and the skin should peel away easily.
Once cooled, you will be able to chop the slightly softened squash with much less effort than you would put into chopping a raw one. It will also be a lot less slippery, making it easier to grip while chopping.
Better not forget to use butternut
Because you are only heating the squash briefly in the microwave, the texture will remain firm, just slightly softened. It's not tender enough to eat yet, but you can use the squash as you normally would and it greatly reduces the cook time for other recipes. Think of it like using parboiled rice in a dish — you're part of the way there, but there's still work to be done.
If you want to roast your butternut squash, you can cut it in half and scoop out the seeds, then season and roast it whole, or you can cut it into cubes or slices to make a puree for butternut squash soup. It can also easily be boiled or steamed. It can still develop all of the flavor and caramelization you want, but the cook time for your squash is going to vary based on how it's being prepared.
Diced up small and boiled, your butternut squash will be ready far more quickly than if you cut it in half and baked it. Still, neither method will take as long as it would've without the microwave — never mind the time you save peeling and chopping. Given how much easier this makes the prep, you may as well make use of all the different ways to use butternut squash.