Never Struggle To Chop Butternut Squash Again After Using This Little Microwave Trick

If you've ever avoided butternut squash because it's difficult to work with, you're not alone. Data from Industry Research shows that 62% of American households eat it once a month, however, frozen and prepared squash accounts for 42% of sales, while ready to eat and pureed squash saw 28% growth in 2024. Clearly, people are eating butternut squash, and making it more convenient to peel and cut is key. Fortunately, there's a way you can do that at home with just your microwave.

One of the coolest microwave tricks you'll wish you knew sooner can help you prepare butternut squash faster and with less hassle than usual. All you need to do is cut off the ends of the squash and poke the skin with a fork, similar to how you would prepare a potato. Then, put it on a microwave safe plate and turn the microwave on high for three or four minutes. The squash won't be cooked, but it will have softened slightly and the skin should peel away easily.

Once cooled, you will be able to chop the slightly softened squash with much less effort than you would put into chopping a raw one. It will also be a lot less slippery, making it easier to grip while chopping.