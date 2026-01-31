Buying McDonald's Bags Of Ice Can Be A Money-Saving Move — If You Can Find Them

Everyone likes a secret menu at a fast food restaurant, but sometimes there are items available that are not on the menu and are not technically secret, either. Customers have reported being able to buy everything from gallon jugs of milk at a drive-thru to the fudge cookie layer of a frozen Dairy Queen cake without the rest of the cake. One of the most popular items you can buy at McDonald's is bagged ice, though the restaurant rarely advertises it.

If you need ice for a party and don't have time to make it yourself, buying ice from McDonald's is a great alternative to visiting a grocery store. Not only can you order a bag through the drive-thru, but it's also going to be cheaper. Like many items, prices vary by location. Ten years ago, you could get a bag of ice at McDonald's for under a dollar. These days, you might pay up to $2.59 for an 8-pound bag. Other locations keep it under $2 or even double down with two bags for under $2.50. Compare that to a 16-pound bag at Safeway for $6.49.

The biggest downside to McDonald's ice is that it is not available everywhere and may not be available year-round. If you don't see any signs at your local store, you can simply ask if they have it for sale and what it costs. You might have to check a few locations before you find one. And depending on where you live, you might be out of luck entirely. McDonald's Canada once said on X (formerly Twitter) that they don't sell bagged ice at all.