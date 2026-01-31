Buying McDonald's Bags Of Ice Can Be A Money-Saving Move — If You Can Find Them
Everyone likes a secret menu at a fast food restaurant, but sometimes there are items available that are not on the menu and are not technically secret, either. Customers have reported being able to buy everything from gallon jugs of milk at a drive-thru to the fudge cookie layer of a frozen Dairy Queen cake without the rest of the cake. One of the most popular items you can buy at McDonald's is bagged ice, though the restaurant rarely advertises it.
If you need ice for a party and don't have time to make it yourself, buying ice from McDonald's is a great alternative to visiting a grocery store. Not only can you order a bag through the drive-thru, but it's also going to be cheaper. Like many items, prices vary by location. Ten years ago, you could get a bag of ice at McDonald's for under a dollar. These days, you might pay up to $2.59 for an 8-pound bag. Other locations keep it under $2 or even double down with two bags for under $2.50. Compare that to a 16-pound bag at Safeway for $6.49.
The biggest downside to McDonald's ice is that it is not available everywhere and may not be available year-round. If you don't see any signs at your local store, you can simply ask if they have it for sale and what it costs. You might have to check a few locations before you find one. And depending on where you live, you might be out of luck entirely. McDonald's Canada once said on X (formerly Twitter) that they don't sell bagged ice at all.
McDonald's ice is nice
Considering how much ice McDonald's must go through in a day, it's not surprising that they would be able to package it up and sell it to those who want it. It's another income stream, and it only costs them some time and water, so why not? Stores typically push the ice during the summer and will advertise with signs. One employee on Reddit lamented having to fill 20 bags of ice in their first hour at work one day. Even if this is something of a secret menu item, it's still pretty popular.
With inflation raising the price of McDonald's ice over the last few years, you may be able to find cheaper options at some stores, even though store-bought ice can be risky. Walmart advertises five- to 10-pound bags of ice for $1.88. That "to" in the middle of the numbers is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence. Five pounds worth of lifting, in fact. It is unclear whether the price applies to a five-pound bag, a ten-pound bag, or if they're just averaging them out. Also, these are online only. You have to order and wait for the ice to be shipped. It won't save your party in a pinch like McDonald's will.
The other upside to bags of McDonald's ice is that they use small, crunchy cubes rather than the large, rock-hard ones you might get in grocery store bags. They don't clump together as much, and they easily fill a cooler or just a glass for drinks. Next time you need ice, and there's a McDonald's nearby, ask if they can help out. It could save you a lot of time without breaking the bank.