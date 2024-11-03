Why It's Best To Stay Away From Store-Bought Bagged Ice

Americans' love affair with ice began in the 1800s, and today bagged ice is readily available in grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores. Although ice is classified as a food by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), packaged ice is regulated based on where it is produced and sold, which means that some store-bought bagged ice is not subject to FDA inspection. Instead, states regulate in-store ice producers. One bagged ice myth is that it is contaminant-free because ice is frozen. In fact, according to the International Packaged Ice Association (IPIA), some bacteria can survive on ice.

Advertisement

Scientists agree. A 2017 study published in the Journal of Food Protection found that there was a difference in bagged ice contamination levels that was associated with how the ice was packaged. In this study, researchers found Staphylococci bacteria on 34% of ice samples that were packaged on-site at a retail establishment. No Staphylococci were found on ice samples produced via the in-store bagger process, where a machine does the bagging, or on ice samples that were produced by a large-scale ice manufacturer, where the entire ice-making process is automated.

Similarly, 10% of on-site packaged ice samples contained coliforms, while none of the manufactured or in-store bagger-produced ice samples did. In 2004, the International Journal of Food Microbiology published a study that examined 23 ice samples from Brazilian ice factories, fish markets, and open air markets. The researchers found 50 E. coli specimens, 12 of which were potential diarrhea-causing E. coli varieties. They concluded that ice made from contaminated water could spread diseases.

Advertisement