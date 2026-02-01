15 Foods And Drinks Loved By Ava Gardner

In North Carolina, where Gardner grew up, flounder is a popular choice. In fact, it's such a popular choice that in 2022, the state had to impose regulations on the recreational fishing of the species due to overfishing concerns. Regulators noted that while flounder fishing is passed down through generations in the state, it's not necessarily a sustainable habit, and could end up wiping out the fish altogether.

But when Gardner was fishing (yep, the movie star did actually fish), strict regulations weren't in force, and so she likely enjoyed plenty of flounder. Gardner's favorite flounder dish involved soaking flounder fillets in a mixture of egg, milk, salt, and pepper for 15 minutes before coating them in breadcrumbs and then frying them in a pan with plenty of butter. Before serving, she would cover the fillets in a rich tomato sauce.

Some might think that tomato sauce is an odd choice for fish, but actually, this is a pretty popular way to serve fish in many Mediterranean communities. Perhaps Gardner developed her love for tomato and fish in Spain (she loved spending time in the country, and even moved to Madrid briefly in her 30s).