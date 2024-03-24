Ava Gardner's Favorite Way To Drink Her Gin Of Choice, Beefeater

Ava Gardner was a silver-screen legend with a wild reputation and an unapologetic candor for life. The 1950s and '60s cinematic star was known for her timeless beauty, whip-smart wit, and famous capacity. Per the lore, Gardner was known to hang out with Ernest Hemingway at his favorite watering hole, El Floridita in Havana, and match him drink for drink (no small feat). She was also reportedly personal friends with Tennessee Williams, another famous drinker. Gardner acted in the film version of Williams' "Night of the Iguana" in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, directed by John Huston, a beachfront set on which both cast and crew were reportedly inebriated more often than not.

Still, don't get it twisted. Gardner may have been a reckless brand of bon vivant, but she was still downright discerning with her drinks. Gardner's preferred beverage was Beefeater gin served neat – her third husband Frank Sinatra only drank his favorite whiskey, Jack Daniel's, in a particular way too. Gardner and Sinatra's first date was a late-night drunken drive from Palm Springs to Indio after they ditched a party they were both attending to shoot out streetlights and store windows with .38 pistols that Sinatra kept in his glove compartment (iconic). "Neat" is also the way that fellow Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn drank her favorite Scotch, J&B Rare Blend.