Stylish Trash Cans That Won't Become An Eyesore In Your Kitchen
Sometimes, minor kitchen remodels can pay off even more than major ones. To give your kitchen a high-impact, low-cost facelift, don't overlook one utilitarian fixture that could be bringing the entire space down aesthetically: your trash can. Here at Tasting Table, we think the container that holds your garbage should perform double-duty in the design department. Replacing the bin is a quick kitchen upgrade that won't break your grocery budget — and to help home cooks find the right fit for the job, we've rounded up 10 stylish trash cans that add to kitchen decor (or at the very least won't detract from it).
To fit your unique space, we've included models that would fit contemporary and transitional kitchens, blending sleek modernity with classic materials, as well as more rugged, natural fixtures. What you won't find here are any dull, plastic eyesores, or the shiny, oversized metal trash cans that have become so gratingly commonplace in the kitchens of today (chrome baby chrome, bring on the migraine). Ultimately, the root of the word "stylish" is "style," an iconoclastic institution that only you can decide for your space. In the seminal Disney Channel Original Movie "High School Musical 2," Sharpay Evans famously sings that even her "trash" must be "fabulous" (She's gotta have fabulous everything). To that end, enter our first candidate: The Bucket.
Ikea KNODD
In classic Ikea fashion, this lidded metal pail trash bin embodies the intersection of understated attractiveness and functionality. The durable KNODD's white hue could potentially blend in with wall paint, while the lid keeps out pets and pests. Its 4-gallon capacity is ideal for studio apartments or any foodies living solo.
FOTER 4-gallon metal open waste basket by Irvin's Tinware
This matte, kettle-black, galvanized metal bin feels more like a handcrafted accessory than a trash can. Rustic, vintage, and sturdy, this artisanal container is dotted with a folk-style design of perforations (which can also be a helpful feature for aeration), providing more than enough visual interest to proudly display out on your kitchen floorspace.
IAP #035 Tiburon
This boutique, high-end trash can is all about customizability, available in a range of sizes and over 15 different colors. On the IAP design firm's Tiburon model, we're loving the oxblood color for its warm depth and versatile moodiness, instantly bringing an air of artistic sophistication when it's time to remodel your kitchen. It's more like a sculptural planter than a container that holds our Hot Pocket wrappers and spent cigarette butts.
SIMPLI-MAGIC rose gold step trash can
The creme-de-la-creme of trash can land, this luxe, rose gold stainless steel bin features a slow-close lid and step pedal for hands-free use. It's durable, decadent, and ultra-roomy with a 13.2-gallon capacity, suitable for larger households. This maturely metallic, high-fashion phenom dares home cooks to demand more from their bins (and maybe to crack open a chilled white wine while making dinner tonight ... should we be bad?).
SONGMICS stainless steel lidded trash can, cream white
This stainless steel, soft-close, pedal-open, 13-gallon trash can delivers on all the utility fronts. Meanwhile, this bin's cream white, scalloped facade offers a subtle, timeless aesthetic that can fit in with myriad kitchen designs. Its pale tone makes it a spatial chameleon, while that ribbed metal bodice provides elevated intrigue. It even comes with 15 trash bags to get you started.
SONGMICS rattan laundry hamper with lid
Before you ask, "yes." This is technically a laundry hamper. Hear us out. Remove the included canvas bag liner, slide in a regular, low-cost, unglamorous plastic or metal trash can, and (bam) you've got a warm, natural sheath to cover unsightly bins. SONGMICS' rattan laundry hamper is available in several different sizes to fit your existing trash can insert.
Household Essentials, metal laundry hamper with wood lid
This one is also technically a hamper, but it'd perform fabulously as a kitchen garbage bin. The stainless steel composition means no rust and easy cleaning, the aeration holes let funky trash breathe, and (our favorite part) the wooden lid keeps everything locked in while providing a touch of aesthetic warmth. Plus, the 13.78" x 13.78" x 22.88" dimensions make this "Goldilocks" bin the ideal size for smaller and larger households alike.
Casafield Water Hyacinth Trash Can with Lid, espresso
This small-but-mighty water hyacinth trash can already comes complete with the inner bin and lid. Its dark, durable, natural exterior would be just as at home beside modern granite countertops as beside rustic raw-edged wooden cabinets, or in a floral-tea-toweled cottagecore kitchen. Its only drawback is its relatively small 3-gallon capacity; this bin is probably best suited to solo-dwelling home cooks.
IAC #070 Madison
We have to shine the spotlight on one more incredible trash bin by the IAC design firm. The Madison offers angular edges like a sexy, elongated lugnut. This model also offers size and color customization features; we're loving the Madison bin in cast iron or copper. The warm metallic tones give this beauty the timeless, uncomplicated elegance it deserves – definitely an investment piece, but unassailably iconic.
Lowe's five-gallon plastic general bucket
The inoffensive, cobalt, bomb-proof Lowe's bucket artfully straddles the intersection of "painter's loft" and "performative Yuppie flea market olive oil, Criterion DVDs..." (or are we putting too fine a point on it?). It's easy to hose out, fits into (even small apartment) cabinets obscured from view, and neatly accommodates a standard 13-gallon trash bag. How does your reporter know this? There is a bag-lined Lowe's bucket tucked in their under-the-sink cabinet right now. It's a place to stash your empties for $5 — whatever.