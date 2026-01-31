Stylish Trash Cans That Won't Become An Eyesore In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, minor kitchen remodels can pay off even more than major ones. To give your kitchen a high-impact, low-cost facelift, don't overlook one utilitarian fixture that could be bringing the entire space down aesthetically: your trash can. Here at Tasting Table, we think the container that holds your garbage should perform double-duty in the design department. Replacing the bin is a quick kitchen upgrade that won't break your grocery budget — and to help home cooks find the right fit for the job, we've rounded up 10 stylish trash cans that add to kitchen decor (or at the very least won't detract from it).

To fit your unique space, we've included models that would fit contemporary and transitional kitchens, blending sleek modernity with classic materials, as well as more rugged, natural fixtures. What you won't find here are any dull, plastic eyesores, or the shiny, oversized metal trash cans that have become so gratingly commonplace in the kitchens of today (chrome baby chrome, bring on the migraine). Ultimately, the root of the word "stylish" is "style," an iconoclastic institution that only you can decide for your space. In the seminal Disney Channel Original Movie "High School Musical 2," Sharpay Evans famously sings that even her "trash" must be "fabulous" (She's gotta have fabulous everything). To that end, enter our first candidate: The Bucket.