The Kraft Mac And Cheese Flavor You Should Leave Out Of Your Shopping Cart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Boxes of Kraft mac and cheese have helped many Americans get meals on the table quickly. The brand has spruced up its portfolio with a range of flavors, and one of our writers sampled and ranked them to help make shopping decisions easier. Unexpectedly, Kraft's Thick 'N Creamy flavor was a disappointment. Though the name might suggest that this item offers more of what is found in a classic mac and cheese package, this box of noodles is better left on the shelf.

The contents include a similar packet of cheese and the expected set of cooking instructions. This weak pasta didn't offer anything more than the original flavor, however. While the cheesy noodles aren't necessarily bad, the subtle difference between this advertised thick and creamy version and the original recipe is nothing to write home about. Of course, as with any store-bought meal, contents can be doctored up, and this mac and cheese is no exception. Should you find yourself with a package that is wimpier than expected, you can bulk up the meal with extra cheeses like Fontina or mascarpone. Some shoppers have added evaporated milk and cream cheese to the mixture and paired the meal with sausage. Servings can be topped with crunchy toppings of breadcrumbs or broken potato chips for a texturally satisfying finish.