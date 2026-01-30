The Green Winter Vegetable That Deserves A Lot More Love

Winter weather calls for hearty meals often made with heavier ingredients such as grains, beans, and root vegetables, with the intent of keeping warm and comforted in the cold. Tasting Table exclusively spoke to nutrition-based holistic private chef, Jane Olivia, to get her expertise about one overlooked green winter veggie that should take a prime spot in your seasonal dishes. Jane says, "Swiss chard is a leafy green from the beet family, which surprises a lot of people. It has tender, slightly earthy leaves and colorful stalks that range from white to vibrant pinks and yellows." She continues, "It deserves more love because it is incredibly versatile and far less bitter than many other greens."

While Swiss chard might seem like little more than a salad green, Jane explains, "It holds up well to heat, has great texture, and bridges that gap between something delicate like spinach and something hearty like kale." Jane goes on to say, "It's also packed with nutrients, but most importantly, it actually tastes good when cooked properly."

Filled with vitamins, K, A, and C as well as magnesium and iron, Swiss chard sits among the best winter fruits and vegetables. There are so many delicious possibilities for this vegetable, whether cooked or raw. If you're planning a large winter feast or a humble, veg-forward dinner, Jane has a number of suggestions for including Swiss chard.