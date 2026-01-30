The Green Winter Vegetable That Deserves A Lot More Love
Winter weather calls for hearty meals often made with heavier ingredients such as grains, beans, and root vegetables, with the intent of keeping warm and comforted in the cold. Tasting Table exclusively spoke to nutrition-based holistic private chef, Jane Olivia, to get her expertise about one overlooked green winter veggie that should take a prime spot in your seasonal dishes. Jane says, "Swiss chard is a leafy green from the beet family, which surprises a lot of people. It has tender, slightly earthy leaves and colorful stalks that range from white to vibrant pinks and yellows." She continues, "It deserves more love because it is incredibly versatile and far less bitter than many other greens."
While Swiss chard might seem like little more than a salad green, Jane explains, "It holds up well to heat, has great texture, and bridges that gap between something delicate like spinach and something hearty like kale." Jane goes on to say, "It's also packed with nutrients, but most importantly, it actually tastes good when cooked properly."
Filled with vitamins, K, A, and C as well as magnesium and iron, Swiss chard sits among the best winter fruits and vegetables. There are so many delicious possibilities for this vegetable, whether cooked or raw. If you're planning a large winter feast or a humble, veg-forward dinner, Jane has a number of suggestions for including Swiss chard.
Cooking with Swiss chard
As Jane explained to Tasting Table, "I love a simple sauté with olive oil, garlic, and a pinch of chili flakes, finished with lemon." If you want to try this at home, use a sautéed garlic Swiss chard recipe and add chili flakes to taste. Jane says, "It is also great folded into pastas, soups, and grain bowls." This opens up a number of different dishes that you can work with, some of which call for Swiss chard and others that you can easily add it to for a pop of greenery and nutrient benefits.
It would be an excellent vegetable to mix into a hearty plate of buttered noodles with Parmesan cheese and garlic for a winter twist on a classic comfort food. This veggie is also one of the main ingredients in a chicken meatball soup with penne and chard recipe. Jane notes, "Swiss chard pairs beautifully with bright acids like lemon and vinegar, creamy elements like tahini and cashew cream, and savory flavors like miso, garlic, shallots, and toasted nuts."
For another interesting way to use Swiss chard, try Russ Moore's herb jam recipe, which pairs the vegetable alongside similar leafy greens and delicate herbs including tarragon, mint, and cilantro. It's time to move this winter leafy green to the top of your grocery list and get creative in the kitchen. As Jane said in our exclusive interview, "Treat it gently, and it will do well."