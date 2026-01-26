One Of The Oldest LA Restaurants, Famous For Its French Cuisine, Is Closing This March

The restaurant scene of Los Angeles is changing significantly, as yet another landmark restaurant is set to close its doors — thankfully this time, the closure is said to be temporary. Taix Restaurant announced on Instagram that it will close on March 29, 2026, adding that it looks forward to "reopening after our rebuild, with hopes of welcoming you back by 2030."

Taix has been a part of Los Angeles for the past 99 years. It first opened downtown in 1927 and later moved to Echo Park in the early '60s, where it has remained ever since. It is a beloved French cuisine spot, known as one of the places in Los Angeles with the best steak frites. As a family business, the welcoming spirit of the restaurant extends to the employees and the customers as well. Some employees have worked at Taix for half a century, and many customers have made core family memories at the restaurant.

"So many special family events were held at Taix. Sad to see childhood memories in LA falling away," one customer said on Facebook. Another lamented, "I'll have to find a new venue for Thanksgiving and Easter." Four years is a long time to stay closed so the Taix family is open to finding a temporary spot for the restaurant in the interim. Until then, you'll have to try the other best French restaurants in America.