One Of The Oldest LA Restaurants, Famous For Its French Cuisine, Is Closing This March
The restaurant scene of Los Angeles is changing significantly, as yet another landmark restaurant is set to close its doors — thankfully this time, the closure is said to be temporary. Taix Restaurant announced on Instagram that it will close on March 29, 2026, adding that it looks forward to "reopening after our rebuild, with hopes of welcoming you back by 2030."
Taix has been a part of Los Angeles for the past 99 years. It first opened downtown in 1927 and later moved to Echo Park in the early '60s, where it has remained ever since. It is a beloved French cuisine spot, known as one of the places in Los Angeles with the best steak frites. As a family business, the welcoming spirit of the restaurant extends to the employees and the customers as well. Some employees have worked at Taix for half a century, and many customers have made core family memories at the restaurant.
"So many special family events were held at Taix. Sad to see childhood memories in LA falling away," one customer said on Facebook. Another lamented, "I'll have to find a new venue for Thanksgiving and Easter." Four years is a long time to stay closed so the Taix family is open to finding a temporary spot for the restaurant in the interim. Until then, you'll have to try the other best French restaurants in America.
The temporary closure of Taix has been a long time coming
The temporary closure of Taix has been in the works since 2019, when Michael Taix, the owner of the restaurant, sold the property for $12 million to Holland Partner Group, as reported by the LA Times. Holland intends to build a large apartment complex on the site, but the new building will include a revamped version of Taix Restaurant. As the reason for the sale, Taix cited the size of the restaurant and the ever-growing costs of running it. "My profits year by year have been going down," he told the Times. The new Taix is therefore expected to be a much smaller operation.
In a follow-up Instagram post shortly after the closure was announced, Taix acknowledged that for the past couple of years, the restaurant has been living on borrowed time. "Through perseverance, sacrifice, and the extraordinary kindness of the developers, we were able to continue operating in Echo Park for nearly a decade extra so Taix could remain part of this neighborhood," the post said.
It also highlighted the challenges of navigating the current restaurant industry in Los Angeles, pointing out that "hundreds of beloved establishments have closed in recent years and sustaining a nearly century old institution is no small task." Indeed, in July 2025, the city lost its oldest restaurant after 117 years in business, and 2026 started with the closure of a former hotspot for presidents and Hollywood legends.