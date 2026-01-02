LA County's Oldest Restaurant, A Former Hotspot For Presidents And Hollywood Legends, Is Closing For Good

In a bit of unfortunate news, Los Angeles will soon be losing another iconic dining institution. Having served everyone from President Benjamin Harrison to Charlie Chaplin, the Original Saugus Cafe first opened in 1886 and has been going strong up until a recent announcement. Per a post on the establishment's Facebook, after nearly 140 years of existence, the community staple will officially close on Sunday, January 4, 2026, marking the end of an era.

The Santa Clarita diner got its start as a small eatery in the railroad depot across the street from where it is currently located. Over the years, the restaurant rose to prominence as a hotspot for Hollywood elites, including Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and Frank Sinatra, among others. With a menu boasting classic diner fare, beautiful breakfast plates, and delicious desserts, it's a shame to be losing out on great food but even more so to say goodbye to a more than century-old restaurant.

Coming on the heels of rumored closure announcements for other old-school dining spots in LA in 2025, including Cole's French Dip and The Original Pantry Cafe, the emotional rollercoaster is palpable. While the two aforementioned restaurants might yet see a potential reopening, the future of Saugus Cafe remains yet to be seen. "This decision was not made lightly," the Facebook announcement reads, though there was no specific reason given as to its closure nor was there any information provided about what will happen to the location going forward. The only thing that remains is hope and warm memories of warm meals.