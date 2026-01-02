LA County's Oldest Restaurant, A Former Hotspot For Presidents And Hollywood Legends, Is Closing For Good
In a bit of unfortunate news, Los Angeles will soon be losing another iconic dining institution. Having served everyone from President Benjamin Harrison to Charlie Chaplin, the Original Saugus Cafe first opened in 1886 and has been going strong up until a recent announcement. Per a post on the establishment's Facebook, after nearly 140 years of existence, the community staple will officially close on Sunday, January 4, 2026, marking the end of an era.
The Santa Clarita diner got its start as a small eatery in the railroad depot across the street from where it is currently located. Over the years, the restaurant rose to prominence as a hotspot for Hollywood elites, including Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and Frank Sinatra, among others. With a menu boasting classic diner fare, beautiful breakfast plates, and delicious desserts, it's a shame to be losing out on great food but even more so to say goodbye to a more than century-old restaurant.
Coming on the heels of rumored closure announcements for other old-school dining spots in LA in 2025, including Cole's French Dip and The Original Pantry Cafe, the emotional rollercoaster is palpable. While the two aforementioned restaurants might yet see a potential reopening, the future of Saugus Cafe remains yet to be seen. "This decision was not made lightly," the Facebook announcement reads, though there was no specific reason given as to its closure nor was there any information provided about what will happen to the location going forward. The only thing that remains is hope and warm memories of warm meals.
The importance of preserving restaurant history
Despite its rich history among old Hollywood stars' favorite restaurants, it seems that no spot is immune to the realities of having to bid a sad farewell. Its myriad of filming location credits include popular television shows such as "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Justified," and "Murder, She Wrote," as well as movies like "Boys on the Side," "Drive," and "Leprechaun." While January 4th is the closing day for the storied diner, there are still ways to keep Saugus Cafe in your heart.
Any time you spot the classic restaurant in a film or television series, know that you're witnessing an important part of both foodie and entertainment history. With so few of these spots still around, appreciating them is sometimes all you can do. Additionally, to keep joints like this alive, it's important to regularly patronize your preferred establishments. While it isn't clear exactly why Saugus Cafe is closing its doors, it's nonetheless worthwhile to make the effort to support the older restaurants that you love.
If you find yourself missing any of the Saugus Cafe's classic dishes, be sure to cook up a big batch of breakfast foods at home to relive the memories. This can be even more fun when shared with friends. Remember to show love to the old-school greats before it's too late.