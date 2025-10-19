This Historic California Restaurant Has Served Everyone From President Benjamin Harrison To Charlie Chaplin

The United States is home to a myriad of iconic restaurants, many of which are more than a century old. If you're a fan of eateries with character and history, look no further than sunny Southern California. The Golden State boasts a wide range of cuisines and different styles of restaurants including fine dining, cafeterias, steakhouses, and more. Since 1886, The Original Saugus Cafe has served celebrities, historical figures, curious tourists, and residents of the Santa Clarita Valley alike.

A California institution where you can still visit and dine, Saugus Cafe began as a humble spot opened by James Herbert Tolfree. The restaurant was initially called Saugus Eating House and was located in the railroad depot across the street from its current residence. Following its acquisition by brothers Richard and Martin Wood in 1890, the restaurant's name was changed in 1899 to Saugus Cafe and moved to a larger building in 1916. The building itself has undergone some structural refurbishments and renovations over the years, but has remained in its location.

Hollywood greats including Douglas Fairbanks, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, and Santa Clarita legend, William S. Hart have all graced this restaurant with their presence. Presidents Benjamin Harrison and Theodore Roosevelt also dined at the Saugus Cafe in 1891 and 1903, respectively. In addition to being a favorite of old Hollywood stars, Saugus Cafe continues its legacy of serving a variety of diner fare and comfort meals to this day.