This Historic California Restaurant Has Served Everyone From President Benjamin Harrison To Charlie Chaplin
The United States is home to a myriad of iconic restaurants, many of which are more than a century old. If you're a fan of eateries with character and history, look no further than sunny Southern California. The Golden State boasts a wide range of cuisines and different styles of restaurants including fine dining, cafeterias, steakhouses, and more. Since 1886, The Original Saugus Cafe has served celebrities, historical figures, curious tourists, and residents of the Santa Clarita Valley alike.
A California institution where you can still visit and dine, Saugus Cafe began as a humble spot opened by James Herbert Tolfree. The restaurant was initially called Saugus Eating House and was located in the railroad depot across the street from its current residence. Following its acquisition by brothers Richard and Martin Wood in 1890, the restaurant's name was changed in 1899 to Saugus Cafe and moved to a larger building in 1916. The building itself has undergone some structural refurbishments and renovations over the years, but has remained in its location.
Hollywood greats including Douglas Fairbanks, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, and Santa Clarita legend, William S. Hart have all graced this restaurant with their presence. Presidents Benjamin Harrison and Theodore Roosevelt also dined at the Saugus Cafe in 1891 and 1903, respectively. In addition to being a favorite of old Hollywood stars, Saugus Cafe continues its legacy of serving a variety of diner fare and comfort meals to this day.
A continuing history of fantastic food
Despite its rich history and celebrity status, The Original Saugus Cafe maintains an unassuming presence. Situated in a sizable building bearing some resemblance to a train station, the diner plays host to scores of regulars as well as sporadic visitors and everyone in between. Though rumors swirled in 2020 of the cafe potentially closing, it is still serving great food to this day. For an especially old-school experience sidle up to the counter and enjoy the ambience.
Boasting a menu that includes all-day breakfasts, lunch, and dinner offerings, the cafe is known for a number of favorite dishes. Redditors rave about the California restaurant's chicken fried steak among other meals. Its breakfasts include egg dishes such as omelets, scrambles, benedicts, and more. Griddle favorites such as French toast, chicken and waffles, and pancakes are also hearty options. Be sure to check out its chalkboard specials menu hanging above the kitchen if you feel like trying something new.
For lunch, Saugus Cafe serves a number of crave-worthy sandwiches including "build your own" club sandwich varieties, and hot offerings like beef dips, hot turkey, and grilled cheese. Highlighted on its dinner menu under the section, "Our Famous" is the Saugus Cafe Steak. In addition, diners can try other delights like a roast leg of pork, beef liver, shrimp basket, and hot meatloaf. Between American style diner food and nearly 140 years of existence, the Saugus Cafe is a California destination worth visiting.