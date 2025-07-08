After 117 Years, LA Is Losing Its Oldest Restaurant. Here's The History Of What It Leaves Behind

Walking into Cole's French Dip in downtown L.A. is as dredged in history as the French dip sandwiches the restaurant purportedly invented to help soften crusty bread for a customer with weak teeth. Sadly, though, the restaurant, which opened its doors in 1908 under the name Cole's Pacific Electric Buffet, aka The Red Car Bar (for the railcar building it was located in), has recently announced that it will be closing on August 3, 2025, with its last day open being August 2. Though the restaurant's signature sandwich — made with quality meat and 12-hour braised au jus – and its famed old fashioned are certainly worth visiting for, the place (which claims to be L.A.'s oldest continuously-operating restaurant) is much more than its self-proclaimed title of the "Originators of the French Dip."

The long-standing watering hole's closure comes as a historic loss to the community, and all who have visited the preserved vintage space full of leather booths, mahogany wood finishings, and stained glass. A key meeting place for L.A.'s most eclectic characters, screenwriters, and artists, Cole's was named a historic landmark site in 1974, and certainly boasts the memory of those who've frequented the restaurant and bar. Take, for instance, the table where the city's famous gangster, Mickey Cohen, regularly sat at, or the bathroom plaques commemorating the fact that the mobster, as well as prominent writers such as Charles Bukowski, graced the place. And not to be forgotten are the entertainment classics Cole's has appeared in, including "NYPD Blue," "The X-Files," and "Forrest Gump."