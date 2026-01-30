The Costco Frozen Meatballs That Could Pass As Restaurant-Quality

When you buy frozen food at Costco, you might be doing so for convenience more than flavor. It's kind of unfair to expect something from the freezer aisle to deliver gourmet-quality results; in fact, most of us end up settling for something along the range of "just fine." And yet, when we tried a variety of options from our local warehouses, we were surprised to find 9 frozen foods from Costco that could pass as homemade. Even more impressively, the meatballs we tried could actually be mistaken for restaurant-quality.

Frank G's Hole in the Wall Meatballs & Marinara Sauce retail for $13.99 for a package of about nine meatballs, while the Kirkland Signature Italian Meatballs are around $25 for a six-pound bag. Frank G's are made with beef and veal for a richer, more complex flavor, and they don't contain preservatives or any artificial ingredients or flavors. The marinara sauce is homemade from Italian tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, onions, garlic, and basil. We found it to be perfectly tangy and flavorful, without a cloying, overly-sugary taste.

The meatballs themselves are massive too, easily making them the star of any dish they are used in. The cooking instructions recommend a conventional oven and warn against preparing them in a toaster oven. These meatballs should be baked for an hour and 15 to 20 minutes at 375 F. If you use the microwave, only prepare one meatball at a time. They can be used in any of your favorite meatball recipes, from pasta dishes to cheesy meatball casseroles. You could even enjoy just one saucy meatball on a piece of toast or utilize them to make a perfect meatball sandwich.