The Timing Rule That Makes Mustard Greens Thrive Before Warm Weather Hits

Mustard greens are the leaves of the mustard plant, which is a cruciferous vegetable like kale and cabbage. The greens have a strong peppery flavor when raw, and subtle spicy flavor when cooked. Because they are packed with vitamins and antioxidants, have a unique texture, and are very flavorful, they are often used in stir-fries, salads, smoothies, and regional cuisine, such as in the American South and Asia. If you want to incorporate these greens in more dishes in the coming year, planting mustard greens at home is easy — start them in cool weather, namely late fall and early spring.

Mustard greens are very hardy and low-maintenance, and one of the best vegetables to grow indoors in the winter. Start your crop about three or four weeks before the last spring frost to give the seeds time to germinate and sprout before warm weather hits. When young plants are exposed to prolonged periods of heat or direct sun, the leaves may become bitter or go to seed too soon. Planting them in cool weather helps achieve tender leaves with a balanced flavor.

To plant seeds outdoors, place each one about ¼- to ½-inch deep in rich, well-draining soil with a pH between 6.0 and 7.5. The garden bed or container should be placed somewhere that gets at least 6 hours of full sun per day. You'll want to water the seeds frequently during their germination period to make sure the soil stays moist but not soggy. Harvest your plants about 6 weeks after they sprout, cutting the larger leaves from the outer side of the base.