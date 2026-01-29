Why This Common Cast Iron Storage Habit Is A Big Mistake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cast-iron skillets have a dedicated cult following, and there's little wonder why. This cookware is durable and promises a dreamy finish every time. It stays hot longer than pans made from other materials, so you can get crispy, caramelized edges and dishes packed with flavor and texture. There's also a bit of an art to maintaining durability, which many cast-iron skillet owners view as a loving ritual, cleaning and seasoning with care. The problem is effort is for naught — and a cast-iron pan's magic ability will diminish — if you make this common mistake with cast iron, one that many of us overlook. That mistake is improper storage.

Specifically, don't store cast-iron skillets with a lid on; it's a no-no. It may not seem wrong — storing pans this way feels neat and tidy, keeping things conveniently together. But even a skillet you've dried after washing can have tiny bits of moisture, which needs open air (even in storage) to dry out. If moisture is contained and, therefore, remains, it may cause rust to develop. Perhaps you are aware of these essential cast-iron cookware facts, like how you should never leave your skillet soaking in water, because you know moisture leads to rust. Now you know the seemingly innocuous habit of storing it with the lid on can just as easily lead to the pan's gradual ruin.