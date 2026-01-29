Why This Common Cast Iron Storage Habit Is A Big Mistake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cast-iron skillets have a dedicated cult following, and there's little wonder why. This cookware is durable and promises a dreamy finish every time. It stays hot longer than pans made from other materials, so you can get crispy, caramelized edges and dishes packed with flavor and texture. There's also a bit of an art to maintaining durability, which many cast-iron skillet owners view as a loving ritual, cleaning and seasoning with care. The problem is effort is for naught — and a cast-iron pan's magic ability will diminish — if you make this common mistake with cast iron, one that many of us overlook. That mistake is improper storage.
Specifically, don't store cast-iron skillets with a lid on; it's a no-no. It may not seem wrong — storing pans this way feels neat and tidy, keeping things conveniently together. But even a skillet you've dried after washing can have tiny bits of moisture, which needs open air (even in storage) to dry out. If moisture is contained and, therefore, remains, it may cause rust to develop. Perhaps you are aware of these essential cast-iron cookware facts, like how you should never leave your skillet soaking in water, because you know moisture leads to rust. Now you know the seemingly innocuous habit of storing it with the lid on can just as easily lead to the pan's gradual ruin.
How to properly store your cast-iron skillet
When your cast-iron pan is clean and covered, any remaining moisture can potentially lead to rust, but what happens when there's even a few food particles or traces of grease left behind? Even the most exacting cleaning methods can leave a minuscule bit of residue behind. With the pan's lid on in storage, those traces turn into undesirable odors, which could negatively impact the next food you cook. If you want to have your cast-iron skillet forever, it's crucial to store it without its lid on to avoid rust, odors, or even a breakdown of its hard-earned seasoning.
The best way to store your cast-iron skillet is on a shelf in a cabinet or pantry, where it's cool, dark, and dry — good conditions for preventing rust. If you've got plenty of space, simply place the skillet and lid next to each other. But if kitchen space is tight, keep pan lids organized with a dish rack hack by placing a drying rack in your cabinet or pantry or consider this Toplife Pot Lids Organizer from Amazon. For the same reason you don't want to store cast-iron pans with lids on, you don't want to stack the skillets inside each other, either. Consider this Toplife Heavy Duty Pan Organizer from Amazon, instead. If you need to stack cast-iron skillets, keep them slightly open so air can flow, and place a paper towel in the pan to absorb any moisture.