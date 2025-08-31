Keep Loose Pan Lids Neatly Organized With A Simple Dish Rack Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a question that has stumped home cooks for generations: How are you actually supposed to store the lids of pots and pans? Pots and pans themselves are easy and versatile: Stack them or hang them from hooks. But unhelpfully, these pots and pans don't let us in on the secret of what we're supposed to do with their covers, which have nothing to hang them by and can't be stacked because of their top handles. The result is often a messy, sliding pile in a large drawer, cabinet, or pantry shelf, and lids can suffer damage from all that clanging around. Luckily, we have a solution. And luckier still? The solution is cheap: It's a dish rack.

The design of this rack for holding dishes makes it just as perfect for keeping pan lids neat, organized, in place, and spaced apart. It's tidy, efficient, and avoids banged-up lids. You can find one like this Hombosily dish-drying rack for around $16 on Amazon, or go cheaper with one of our favorite organization hacks you can get at Dollar Tree, a dish rack for just about $1.50. Pan lid storage is also one of the ways to repurpose your old dish rack that you already have but don't want to use for drying dishes anymore, in which case, the organization method is free. Store your dish rack in a cupboard or deep drawer as close to your pots and pans as possible so that everything's ready to use when you're cooking.