The Best Way To Store Your Beloved Cast Iron Skillet

An organized kitchen is an efficient kitchen, which is why culinary gadgets, gizmos, and cookware should all have a designated storage space in your kitchen. That said, some tools are easier to stow than others. Take, for example, your tried-and-true cast-iron skillet. While it may be revered for its sturdiness and great heat retention, the material can be fairly high maintenance, complicating how it should be kept. Lucky for you, we've created a guide to help demystify skillet storage once and for all.

When it comes to storing cast iron cookware, you're probably overthinking things. The reality is that a frequently used skillet can simply be placed on the stove between uses. However, this solution isn't as suitable for skillets that are used less often — it also won't work if you're the owner of multiple pans. In this case, we recommend keeping cast-iron skillets on a pantry shelf or tucked away in a kitchen cupboard alongside your other pots and pans. The question is, why? Since these areas are relatively cool and dry, they can help prevent cast iron from rusting. Not to mention that the shelves (especially low-level shelves) can effectively support the weight of skillets. Plus, they're also easily accessible spaces, minimizing the risk of fallen cookware and potential injury.

While where you store cast-iron skillets is important, how you keep them is equally essential. Beyond location, there are a few more factors to consider when storing the sturdy skillets in order to keep the cookware pristine.