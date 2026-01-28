The Old-School Kitchen Feature You'll Never See In Modern Homes Again

Although warm and cozy "grandma kitchens" are trending in 2026, there's one vintage kitchen feature you'll probably never see in modern homes again. If you guessed a rotary phone mounted to the wall, you're correct. Today, you'll likely only see rotary phones in museums, maybe near the dinosaur fossil displays. Or you might find them at theme parks, vintage dining settings, and on TV sets. However, during the mid-20th century rotary phones were common fixtures in American homes.

See, back then there was no internet or smartphones and having a single landline was common in American households. Since families tend to spend the most time in the kitchen, often together, Americans would mount the rotary phone there. I grew up in the '90s in Brooklyn, and while my family did not have a mounted rotary phone, we did have a landline touch-tone phone in the kitchen. Having a phone in the kitchen helped connect families, like mine, to the world. Sometimes, I'm nostalgic for the loud, unfiltered conversations the whole family shared by the phone.