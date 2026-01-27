The Burger Chain People May Not Go To For Chicken — But Probably Should
When we head to a burger chain, we usually have red meat on the brain. After all, a traditional hamburger is a beef patty (despite the name). However, most burger chains offer plenty of chicken products that are just as delicious. Shake Shack is one such burger chain that you may not go to for chicken, but you probably should. Not only are their chicken menu items delicious, but even more importantly, Shake Shack is dedicated to ethically sourced, antibiotic and hormone-free chicken and eggs. On the official Shake Shack website, you'll find a very strict animal welfare policy that outlines the requirements and standards to which they hold their suppliers.
Crucially, the chicken must contain no antibiotics or added hormones, while the animals themselves must receive humane treatment, which specifically entails cage-free, free-range living conditions with plenty of space, and chicken feed that's free of animal by-products. Although they were once eradicated by large companies like Tyson, antibiotics have weaseled their way back into many chicken products. Plus, many of the cheaper options at the grocery store come from caged chickens.
If you're looking to choose your meat more ethically, Shake Shack has chicken covered. Plus, it'll save you the trouble of deciphering those confusing grocery store chicken labels. Notably, in addition to ethically sourced chicken, Shake Shack applies the same standards to their beef and pork. So, no matter what you order, you can feel good about eating it.
What chicken products to get at Shake Shack
The impressively high standards of meat products on offer at Shake Shack might account for why prices are so high there, in comparison with other fast food joints. But, a healthier and happier meat source is worth the expense. Shake Shack has plenty of great chicken-centric menu items, including sandwiches and nuggets known as chicken bites. In Tasting Table's ranking of 19 fast food chicken sandwiches, from worst to best, Shake Shack's Chicken Shack sandwich came in second behind Chick-fil-A. Featuring one of the crispiest chicken patties around, which is both flavorful and tender, it also comes with a delicious herbed mayonnaise, crisp pickles, and veggies on a soft, hearty potato bun.
A chicken sandwich that we think is even better, according to our ranking of 11 Shake Shack sandwiches, is the Korean style fried chicken sandwich from the chain's Korean-inspired sweet and spicy menu. The gochujang glaze and kimchi slaw really take this sandwich to the next level. In fact, Shake Shack's K-Shack fried chicken bites come smothered in the same irresistible glaze and pair perfectly with their delectable spicy caramel shake. If you're a diehard fan of the fast food burger joint, then you can even order the SmokeShack chicken sandwich off the secret Shake Shack menu, which features the same crispy chicken breast with melted cheese, bacon, and cherry peppers.