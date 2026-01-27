The Burger Chain People May Not Go To For Chicken — But Probably Should

When we head to a burger chain, we usually have red meat on the brain. After all, a traditional hamburger is a beef patty (despite the name). However, most burger chains offer plenty of chicken products that are just as delicious. Shake Shack is one such burger chain that you may not go to for chicken, but you probably should. Not only are their chicken menu items delicious, but even more importantly, Shake Shack is dedicated to ethically sourced, antibiotic and hormone-free chicken and eggs. On the official Shake Shack website, you'll find a very strict animal welfare policy that outlines the requirements and standards to which they hold their suppliers.

Crucially, the chicken must contain no antibiotics or added hormones, while the animals themselves must receive humane treatment, which specifically entails cage-free, free-range living conditions with plenty of space, and chicken feed that's free of animal by-products. Although they were once eradicated by large companies like Tyson, antibiotics have weaseled their way back into many chicken products. Plus, many of the cheaper options at the grocery store come from caged chickens.

If you're looking to choose your meat more ethically, Shake Shack has chicken covered. Plus, it'll save you the trouble of deciphering those confusing grocery store chicken labels. Notably, in addition to ethically sourced chicken, Shake Shack applies the same standards to their beef and pork. So, no matter what you order, you can feel good about eating it.