The Underrated Low-ABV Cocktail To Try For A Complex Citrus Sip

There's something inherently fun about ordering cocktails. From the inventive flavor combinations and garnishes to the quirky names or even just watching the bartender make them, it can feel like more of an event than a drink. The issue is that all that liquor can quickly add up, meaning cocktails aren't always the sensible choice. To enjoy that complexity of flavor typical of the cocktail experience without the repercussions, try a low-ABV drink like the Bitter Giuseppe.

With a combination of Cynar and vermouth, the Bitter Giuseppe is certainly no mocktail, but it's also only as . These two ingredients are key to the adult flavors in a Bitter Guiseppe. Cynar is an Italian amaro that's usually served as a digestif. It's made from artichokes and adds a unique, herbal, bittersweet taste to the cocktail. Vermouth adds depth and sweetness with its aromatic and fruity flavors, while the inclusion of fresh lemon balances the bitterness with fresh acidity. The final touch is orange bitters that layer citrus and bitterness for more complexity. The result is a surprisingly refreshing cocktail that's perfect as an aperitif. It's also an ideal drink for anyone who doesn't like their cocktails too sweet, without going for something as bitter or alcoholic as a negroni.