Make Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Extra Creamy Using An Ingredient Already In Your Fridge
Everyone has their go-to recipe for grilled cheese. Amid spirited debates between the virtues of butter versus mayonnaise and which combination of bread, cheese, and cooking method makes the ultimate grilled cheese, there are plenty of elements to consider. Whatever your preferred grilled cheese ingredients, a simple addition of cottage cheese can be a delightful way to elevate your sandwich to creamy new heights.
This popular boomer food that's now a staple of TikTok protein recipes can be a star ingredient in your next grilled cheese sandwich, providing a fun variance in taste and texture while enriching your meal with added nutrients. There are several ways to go about this upgrade. It can be as simple as spreading a hearty spoonful of cottage cheese on your bread before adding shredded or sliced cheese on top and letting it melt together either in a pan on the stovetop, in a toaster oven, or even under the broiler. Other variations involve swapping cottage cheese in place of the typical cheddar or mozzarella.
Though this might seem a controversial twist on a classic grilled cheese, it certainly offers a wholesome alternative for those with specific dietary needs. In fact, you can even try the internet-famous cottage cheese flatbread recipe in lieu of the bread to have a low-carb option.
Flavoring a grilled cheese with cottage cheese
There are many exciting seasonings, spices, and other ingredients you can use to amp up a grilled cheese and cottage cheese sandwich. For example, try a riff on cottage cheese pizza toast by using your favorite toppings and flavors in a grilled cheese format. A shake of savory herbs, a spread of minced garlic, and some sun-dried tomatoes will do wonders in a grilled cheese filled with melty mozzarella and a sizable spoonful of cottage cheese.
Similarly, you can take your grilled cheese into sweeter territory for a dessert-inspired recipe. Try adding a few slices of tart green apples or Asian pears to a grilled cheese made with a mild Havarti cheese and a light cottage cheese. Finish this off with a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon before grilling. This would also work with ripe stone fruits such as peaches and plums or mashed-up berries like blueberries or raspberries.
Using cottage cheese as an addition to or in place of the standard cheese for a grilled cheese sandwich creates a much more tender mouthfeel while making a significant addition of protein. Use fresh or dried herbs, spices like za'atar, or a dash of hot sauce and crushed chile flakes to bring some zest to the mild cottage cheese for an even more enjoyable sandwich. The possibilities for new tastes and unique servings are nearly limitless.