Make Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Extra Creamy Using An Ingredient Already In Your Fridge

Everyone has their go-to recipe for grilled cheese. Amid spirited debates between the virtues of butter versus mayonnaise and which combination of bread, cheese, and cooking method makes the ultimate grilled cheese, there are plenty of elements to consider. Whatever your preferred grilled cheese ingredients, a simple addition of cottage cheese can be a delightful way to elevate your sandwich to creamy new heights.

This popular boomer food that's now a staple of TikTok protein recipes can be a star ingredient in your next grilled cheese sandwich, providing a fun variance in taste and texture while enriching your meal with added nutrients. There are several ways to go about this upgrade. It can be as simple as spreading a hearty spoonful of cottage cheese on your bread before adding shredded or sliced cheese on top and letting it melt together either in a pan on the stovetop, in a toaster oven, or even under the broiler. Other variations involve swapping cottage cheese in place of the typical cheddar or mozzarella.

Though this might seem a controversial twist on a classic grilled cheese, it certainly offers a wholesome alternative for those with specific dietary needs. In fact, you can even try the internet-famous cottage cheese flatbread recipe in lieu of the bread to have a low-carb option.