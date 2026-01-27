The Aldi Chips That Redditors Say Beat The Name Brand
Aldi is a well-known and beloved bargain grocery chain with German roots. Aldi's private label cranks out products that cost a fraction of the price of any name-brand counterparts. And there are many Aldi dupes that are way better than the name brands they imitate. In fact, the Aldi chips that Redditors say beat any name brand are Clancy's Original Kettle Potato Chips.
On Reddit, one customer called the chips "insanely good." Another said, "I prefer Aldi kettle chips to anything else," before comparing how much cheaper they are than name-brand equivalents. A bag of Clancy's Original Kettle Chips is under half the price of a bag of Kettle Brand Potato Chips. While Clancy's Original Kettle Chips are the gold standard of salty, potatoey balance, and shattering crunch, other flavors were equally lauded by customers.
One Redditor praised Clancy's Sea Salt and Vinegar Kettle Chips, stating, "They're not as aggressively salty and vinegary as Kettle or Great Lakes, so I can eat way more before my mouth gets raw." Some more flavor favorites include Mesquite Barbecue and Jalapeño, both of which we ranked as the cream of the crop when it comes to Aldi potato chips. Moreover, Clancy's Kettle Chips come in plenty of novel flavors that you won't find anywhere else, like Nashville Hot Chicken and Cuban Sandwich. There's even an entire Reddit thread praising the taste of Clancy's Everything But the Bagel Kettle Chips.
More Aldi dupes and ways to enjoy Clancy's Kettle Chips
Not only are Clancy's Kettle Chips better than name brands, customers also think that Clancy's other chip varieties are also tastier than certain name brands. Shoppers thought Clancy's Stackerz were better than Pringles, while Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips proved superior to Ruffles, and even Clancy's Original Potato Chips give Lay's a run for its money. As one Redditor dramatically puts it, "Clancy is my hero" — at least when it comes to snack products!
If you can resist eating all of Clancy's Kettle Chips right out of the bag, we've got some great chip and dip pairings to really help these dupes shine. Sturdy kettle chips would work great as an accompaniment for a hearty clam dip or this creamy, cheesy crab rangoon dip. Otherwise, pop a few chips onto a simple tuna salad sandwich for a major upgrade. Spicy Jalapeño or tangy Sea Salt and Vinegar Kettle Chips would instead pair wonderfully with hummus, which you can also pick up at Aldi as, according to one Redditor, "I've never had a name or store brand hummus in the US as good as Aldi's." If you want to get fancy, you can even enjoy Clancy's Original Kettle Chips alongside caviar. Kettle chips are also a great, crunchy soup garnish or crouton swap for your next caesar salad.