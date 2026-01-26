The Cheesecake Factory Seafood Dish That You Can't Go Wrong Ordering
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Cheesecake Factory is well-known for an extensive menu that's nearly as hefty as a copy of "War and Peace," including a vast and diverse selection of its eponymous desserts. With so much to choose from, you might be surprised to learn that this non-seafood chain is also home to a seafood dish that's actually worth ordering. The herb-crusted filet of salmon is a pleasantly filling and fulfilling dish that is well-loved by both Tasting Table and scores of Cheesecake Factory fans alike. In fact, we consider it one of the best chain restaurant salmon dishes around thanks to its great taste, herb-forward flavor, and complementary asparagus and mashed potato sides.
With a rich and tangy lemon sauce and plenty of earthy green herbs that nearly eclipse the entire filet, it's a can't-miss item from the popular dessert chain. Although it's on the pricier end of the spectrum of seafood dishes on offer, at $21.95, the herb-crusted filet of salmon is definitely tasty enough to merit a spot on your table, and fans wholeheartedly agree. This beloved dish was previously included in a now discontinued Cheesecake Factory combo alongside its Steak Diane, much to the chagrin of dedicated diners.
Luckily, both dishes can still be ordered independently of one another. Reviews across Reddit rave about the salmon, with one user even calling it, "my favorite thing to eat in the entire world," citing the lemon butter sauce as the primary reason why. You can either try it at your nearest chain location or make a copycat version at home.
Enjoying an herb-crusted salmon filet from The Cheesecake Factory
Naturally, the easiest way to enjoy this fan-favorite seafood dish is to hop over to your local Cheesecake Factory restaurant and order it up. Heed Tasting Table's note about the skimpy asparagus, though, and consider supplementing the lack of green vegetables by adding a more robust veggie side to your order. If The Cheesecake Factory doesn't have a significant presence in your area, don't fret, because you can still easily create your own dish inspired by a number of copycat recipes available online. Though the menu description doesn't indicate which specific herbs are used and whether or not they are dried or fresh, a mixture of both will vary the intensity of flavor and overall texture of your dish.
Fresh parsley and dried thyme are a great start. You can also include other fresh or dried green herbs to suit your personal preferences including sage, rosemary, and oregano. Adding lemon zest and lemon pepper to your seasoning will give the seafood added brightness and a hint of spice and acidity too. This will go well with your version of the "delicious lemon sauce" inspired by the description on The Cheesecake Factory's menu.
Finally, whip up a batch of creamy mashed potatoes and plenty of grilled or broiled asparagus for an elevated take on the seafood dish's accompanying sides. If you're a fan of The Cheesecake Factory's famous table bread, you can even pick up a package at your local Walmart for an even more authentic feel that mimics the dining experience at home.