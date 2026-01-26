The Cheesecake Factory Seafood Dish That You Can't Go Wrong Ordering

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Cheesecake Factory is well-known for an extensive menu that's nearly as hefty as a copy of "War and Peace," including a vast and diverse selection of its eponymous desserts. With so much to choose from, you might be surprised to learn that this non-seafood chain is also home to a seafood dish that's actually worth ordering. The herb-crusted filet of salmon is a pleasantly filling and fulfilling dish that is well-loved by both Tasting Table and scores of Cheesecake Factory fans alike. In fact, we consider it one of the best chain restaurant salmon dishes around thanks to its great taste, herb-forward flavor, and complementary asparagus and mashed potato sides.

With a rich and tangy lemon sauce and plenty of earthy green herbs that nearly eclipse the entire filet, it's a can't-miss item from the popular dessert chain. Although it's on the pricier end of the spectrum of seafood dishes on offer, at $21.95, the herb-crusted filet of salmon is definitely tasty enough to merit a spot on your table, and fans wholeheartedly agree. This beloved dish was previously included in a now discontinued Cheesecake Factory combo alongside its Steak Diane, much to the chagrin of dedicated diners.

Luckily, both dishes can still be ordered independently of one another. Reviews across Reddit rave about the salmon, with one user even calling it, "my favorite thing to eat in the entire world," citing the lemon butter sauce as the primary reason why. You can either try it at your nearest chain location or make a copycat version at home.