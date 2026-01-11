This Discontinued Cheesecake Factory Salmon Dish Was One Of The Restaurant's Best Values
In late 2024, we made a list of 13 Cheesecake Factory menu items that give you the best bang for your buck and included meals like the Tomato Basil Pasta, the Old Fashioned Burger, and the Factory Chopped Salad. We also featured an item that ended up being discontinued just months later: the Steak Diane and Herb Crusted Salmon. The steak and salmon duo was part of The Cheesecake Factory's "Factory Combinations," a section of the menu that allowed guests to pair multiple entrees together for a larger meal.
In our list, we noted that the Steak Diane and Herb Crusted Salmon cost just $28.95, which was a total steal considering the steak itself was listed for the same price, and the salmon alone cost $27.95. Essentially, you were getting two nearly-$30 entrees for the price of one. Additionally, with a calorie count of around 1,730, it was a large possibility that you'd have leftovers, making for yet another meal for under $30.
The Steak Diane featured a steak medallion with mushroom wine sauce, black peppercorns, and grilled onions, and the herb-crusted salmon filet was served with asparagus. Meanwhile, a large portion of mashed potatoes was situated between the meats.
Why was the Steak Diane and Herb Crusted Salmon meal discontinued?
In early 2025, The Cheesecake Factory announced that it would no longer be offering the "Factory Combinations" section of its menu. Instead, it would be getting rid of it to make room for 18 new items, including drinks, appetizers, entrees, and desserts, as part of its 2025 menu update. Among them were Honey Roasted Carrots, Double Smash Cheeseburger, Grilled Branzino, and Japanese Whisky Sour.
While you can no longer get the tasty combo of steak and salmon, the dishes can be ordered separately, with the Steak Diane, which comes with mashed potatoes and grilled onions, costing $29.95, and the Herb Crusted Salmon, which is paired with mashed potatoes and asparagus, costing the same. There are also plenty of other steak dishes, including a ribeye and a tenderloin, and salmon options, like Cajun salmon and miso salmon, in case you want to reinvent the discontinued combo deal. Of course, without the deal in place, you'll have to pay full price — and that doesn't include that end-of-the-meal slice of Cheesecake Factory cheesecake.