This Discontinued Cheesecake Factory Salmon Dish Was One Of The Restaurant's Best Values

In late 2024, we made a list of 13 Cheesecake Factory menu items that give you the best bang for your buck and included meals like the Tomato Basil Pasta, the Old Fashioned Burger, and the Factory Chopped Salad. We also featured an item that ended up being discontinued just months later: the Steak Diane and Herb Crusted Salmon. The steak and salmon duo was part of The Cheesecake Factory's "Factory Combinations," a section of the menu that allowed guests to pair multiple entrees together for a larger meal.

In our list, we noted that the Steak Diane and Herb Crusted Salmon cost just $28.95, which was a total steal considering the steak itself was listed for the same price, and the salmon alone cost $27.95. Essentially, you were getting two nearly-$30 entrees for the price of one. Additionally, with a calorie count of around 1,730, it was a large possibility that you'd have leftovers, making for yet another meal for under $30.

The Steak Diane featured a steak medallion with mushroom wine sauce, black peppercorns, and grilled onions, and the herb-crusted salmon filet was served with asparagus. Meanwhile, a large portion of mashed potatoes was situated between the meats.