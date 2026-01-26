The Aldi Bakery Items First-Time Shoppers Can't Go Wrong With

With all of the rave reviews on the internet, picking the right items to buy for your first time at Aldi may actually be more of a process of elimination, rather than one of selection. And you don't have to take our word for it, social media is filled with strong opinions about the quality of these Aldi finds.

"These cookies are insanely good. I have bought them 4 times," one Redditor shared about the Kitchen Sink Cookies. Other threads on the same topic mention how having a box around can require strict daily limits and a high degree of self-control to keep them from disappearing too quickly. The same goes for the Carrot Cake Cookies, with one Aldi employee admitting that they ate their way through two entire boxes in just three days. Honestly, even aside from our top-ranked choices, it is almost difficult to find someone on the internet speaking ill of Aldi's Bake Shop cookies — a real rarity for the internet. There are threads out there dedicated to the quality of the Chocolate Chunk Cookies as well, and, of course, plenty of kind words for the Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies.

Even the Lofthouse Frosted Sugar Cookies, the lowest-scoring cookies in our ranking, have plenty of good reviews mixed with a fair few detractors. One Redditor puts their opinion eloquently, stating, "They're the worst cookie you can buy or eat, but they fill you with nostalgia when you eat them. You aren't really eating them because they're good, you're eating them because they remind you of when you were 7 and you actually enjoyed them." With rave reviews on the high end and nostalgia at the bottom, Aldi's cookies are a guaranteed win.