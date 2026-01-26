The Aldi Bakery Items First-Time Shoppers Can't Go Wrong With
Your first shopping trip to an Aldi can be a challenging experience. The chain is well known for its high-quality, low-cost groceries, so you are sure to leave satisfied with the number on your receipt, but browsing the shelves, you might be surprised to discover that you don't recognize many of the names. This is because over 90% of Aldi products come from exclusive brands. But don't worry, we're here to help you find all of the hidden gems at Aldi. And when it comes to the bakery, you really can't go wrong with the cookies. According to our ranking of the best baked goods at Aldi, the chain's cookies didn't just take the top spot, but different varieties took all of the top three, with another coming in at sixth. Considering there were only five types of cookies among the 15 products in the ranking, that's a pretty spectacular showing for the Aldi Bake Shop line.
Among those highest-ranking cookies, you will find the Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies ranked as the best Aldi baked good, almost a play on an oatmeal cream pie with two soft-baked raisin and oat-studded cookies sandwiching a smooth cream cheese filling. These are, unfortunately, a seasonal offering, but if you can't find them, the Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies (a much better take on oatmeal raisin) and Kitchen Sink Cookies (peanut butter cookies loaded with chocolate chunks, pretzels, coconut, white chocolate and peanut butter chips) are every bit as wonderful — and the Chocolate Chunk Cookies aren't bad either.
The internet's favorite Aldi cookies
With all of the rave reviews on the internet, picking the right items to buy for your first time at Aldi may actually be more of a process of elimination, rather than one of selection. And you don't have to take our word for it, social media is filled with strong opinions about the quality of these Aldi finds.
"These cookies are insanely good. I have bought them 4 times," one Redditor shared about the Kitchen Sink Cookies. Other threads on the same topic mention how having a box around can require strict daily limits and a high degree of self-control to keep them from disappearing too quickly. The same goes for the Carrot Cake Cookies, with one Aldi employee admitting that they ate their way through two entire boxes in just three days. Honestly, even aside from our top-ranked choices, it is almost difficult to find someone on the internet speaking ill of Aldi's Bake Shop cookies — a real rarity for the internet. There are threads out there dedicated to the quality of the Chocolate Chunk Cookies as well, and, of course, plenty of kind words for the Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies.
Even the Lofthouse Frosted Sugar Cookies, the lowest-scoring cookies in our ranking, have plenty of good reviews mixed with a fair few detractors. One Redditor puts their opinion eloquently, stating, "They're the worst cookie you can buy or eat, but they fill you with nostalgia when you eat them. You aren't really eating them because they're good, you're eating them because they remind you of when you were 7 and you actually enjoyed them." With rave reviews on the high end and nostalgia at the bottom, Aldi's cookies are a guaranteed win.