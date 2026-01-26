Trader Joe's Ground Cinnamon Is Tasty, But There's A Better Place To Buy It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A pinch of ground cinnamon acts like magical fairy dust in the kitchen, adding a sweet-spicy warmth that whisks you away into pure bliss. The only trade-off is its high price, and if you're in love with homemade snickerdoodles and cinnamon lattes, the cost can add up quickly. Trader Joe's Organic Ground Cinnamon is one affordable, good-quality alternative to pricier options, but to save even more, we recommend going to Costco instead.

Normally, you should always buy your spices at Trader Joe's for the amazing value of its products. Containing only 100% organic Saigon cinnamon, TJ's version of the popular spice is certainly no slouch in quality, and costs just $1.99 for a 1.5-ounce bottle. But when you put it up against Costco's cinnamon, it becomes a Trader Joe's spice to skip instead of buy. The Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon is essentially the same product for a better value, costing around $5.29 in stores or $6 online for a 10.7-ounce bottle. That's 49 to 56 cents per ounce, compared to Trader Joe's $1.32 per ounce.

If you only use cinnamon now and again, TJ's will do you fine, but for avid bakers and at-home baristas, Costco's version is a Kirkland product that will transform your morning coffee. It can help make cakes and cookies irresistible and spice up chilis and stews for less money. To drive the point home, several customers online have great things to say about Costco's ground cinnamon.