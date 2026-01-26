Trader Joe's Ground Cinnamon Is Tasty, But There's A Better Place To Buy It
A pinch of ground cinnamon acts like magical fairy dust in the kitchen, adding a sweet-spicy warmth that whisks you away into pure bliss. The only trade-off is its high price, and if you're in love with homemade snickerdoodles and cinnamon lattes, the cost can add up quickly. Trader Joe's Organic Ground Cinnamon is one affordable, good-quality alternative to pricier options, but to save even more, we recommend going to Costco instead.
Normally, you should always buy your spices at Trader Joe's for the amazing value of its products. Containing only 100% organic Saigon cinnamon, TJ's version of the popular spice is certainly no slouch in quality, and costs just $1.99 for a 1.5-ounce bottle. But when you put it up against Costco's cinnamon, it becomes a Trader Joe's spice to skip instead of buy. The Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon is essentially the same product for a better value, costing around $5.29 in stores or $6 online for a 10.7-ounce bottle. That's 49 to 56 cents per ounce, compared to Trader Joe's $1.32 per ounce.
If you only use cinnamon now and again, TJ's will do you fine, but for avid bakers and at-home baristas, Costco's version is a Kirkland product that will transform your morning coffee. It can help make cakes and cookies irresistible and spice up chilis and stews for less money. To drive the point home, several customers online have great things to say about Costco's ground cinnamon.
Kirkland Signature Organic Saigon Cinnamon is better than other brands for a lower price
Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon has already gained a reputation for amazing value and great flavor. The label on the bottle describes the taste as "sweet-hot," and reviewers agree that the flavor is bold, aromatic, and intense. This ensures that the spice won't be drowned out when mixed into doughs, batters, or your morning cup of coffee. Some Costco customers even say that Kirkland's cinnamon is the best they've ever had and far superior to mainstream brands with a weaker taste.
In case you don't have a Costco membership, Kirkland's organic cinnamon can also be ordered on Amazon from various retailers. It's not always as cheap as buying directly from the warehouse chain, but some fans think the up-charge is totally worth it. "I was overjoyed to see this product offered through Amazon," wrote one reviewer who has used the cinnamon for years. "This cinnamon has a more robust flavor than others."
Another Amazon customer commented, "The only thing that was better than the smell was the taste. It has such a great flavor and tastes how you wish cinnamon would actually taste but never does. It's amazing!" Unless you use this spice very sparingly, you really have nothing to lose by buying Costco's organic Saigon cinnamon in bulk.