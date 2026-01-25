10 Of The Biggest Chocolate Recalls In History
Chocolate is big business. According to the National Confectioners Association, by 2029, the chocolate market could reach a value of more than $37 billion just in the U.S. alone. The growth is not really surprising. Think of the people in your life — how many of them don't like chocolate? We'll hazard a guess that if you do know anyone who isn't a fan, they're in the minority.
But while undeniably delicious and hugely popular, chocolate can come with some pretty big drawbacks. We're not talking about calorie content, but things like Salmonella, undeclared allergens, and choking hazards. But don't worry, when these issues do arise, brands are usually pretty quick to recall their products from the market to prevent people from getting sick or injured.
Intrigued about some of the world's biggest chocolate recalls? You've come to the right place. Below, we'll break down why brands like Spring & Mulberry, Mars, and even Cadbury have had to pull chocolate products from the market to keep people safe.
Spring & Mulberry recalled chocolate bars from stores nationwide due to Salmonella risk
Spring & Mulberry is not your average chocolate company. This North Carolinian, Vogue-approved brand specializes in plant-based, fairly produced, heavy metal-free organic chocolate, which is sweetened with dates, instead of sugar. So far, this all sounds pretty appealing. It's indulgent, but comes without many of the drawbacks of manufactured sugar-rich mainstream chocolate. But no company is perfect.
In early 2026, Spring & Mulberry was forced to recall its Mint Leaf chocolate bars from multiple retailers nationwide due to fears they might have been contaminated with Salmonella. For the uninitiated, this is a type of foodborne bacteria that can lead to a whole host of unpleasant symptoms, including diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. In other words, it's not something you want to find in your chocolate.
Shortly after the first announcement, Spring & Mulberry had to expand its recall to include more flavors of chocolate, including Earl Grey, Mango Chili, and Mixed Berry, sold under various lot numbers. At the time of writing, the recall was still active, but fortunately, no illnesses have been reported.
Cal Yee Farm recalled chocolate from 9 states over undeclared allergens
If you're looking for a wholesome gift for a friend, you might be tempted by Cal Yee Farm. Alongside various dried fruits, nuts, and whole food snacks, the Californian brand offers a range of gift baskets and boxes, as well as a selection of dark chocolate-covered walnuts, raisins, and walnuts. But one thing you probably don't want to gift to a loved one? An unexpected allergen.
Unfortunately, that's what happened to some people who purchased Cal Yee Farm products in 2024. The brand issued a recall for several different products, including its chocolate-covered nuts and fruits, due to fears they contained allergens like milk, soy, wheat, and sesame, that weren't specified on the packaging. At the time of the recall, the products had already been shipped to customers in nine states.
Selling products with undeclared allergens is a huge risk, as many people in the U.S. suffer from food allergies. In fact, according to Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), as many as 33 million Americans are living with a food allergy right now. Luckily, nobody reported any allergic reactions as a result of consuming the Cal Yee Farm products.
Hammond's dark chocolate waffle cones were recalled in 39 states due to undeclared milk
Hammond's Candies has been in operation since 1920, and during that time, the Colorado candy company has sold more than 100 million pieces of candy. It's an impressive feat, but things haven't always run without a hitch at this legacy brand. In 2024, bags of Hammond's Candies' Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones had to be recalled from stores and customers in nearly 40 states.
Like with Cal Yee Farm, the issue was that the waffle cones contained traces of milk protein, but this was not specified on the label. Milk is one of the most common allergies in the U.S. Alongside seven other allergens, it is responsible for around 90% of allergic reactions in the country.
Unfortunately, one person did report an allergic reaction as a result of consuming the contaminated products from Hammond's Candies. In fact, it was actually this reaction that alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the problem, and what led to their investigation into the brand's chocolate waffle cones.
Diamond Shruumz' Mushroom chocolate was recalled with 180 reported illnesses in 34 states
Functional mushroom products have been growing in popularity in recent years, with many enticed by promises of major health benefits, like improved energy and focus. But while many products out there are safe and legitimate, sometimes, mushroom products are more dangerous than the packaging would have you believe.
In 2024, both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started receiving reports that mushroom chocolates, cones, and gummies sold by a brand called Diamond Shruumz were making people sick. The producer of candies, Prophet Premium Blends, issued a recall in June 2024, but unfortunately, it was too late to prevent further illness.
In November 2024, the CDC confirmed that the products had led to 180 illnesses in total in 34 states. More than 70 people had to receive treatment in hospital, and the CDC believed that three deaths were potentially associated with the Diamond Shruumz products. It's not clear exactly what caused the illnesses, however, tests by the FDA discovered multiple potentially dangerous substances, including psilocin (the hallucinogenic in magic mushrooms) and pregabalin (a prescription drug).
Clasen Quality Chocolate recalled more than 4 million pounds of chocolate and other confectionaries due to Salmonella
Spring & Mulberry unfortunately isn't alone — several companies have had to recall products due to a risk of Salmonella. For example, in 2024, Illinois chocolate supplier Clasen Quality Chocolate had to recall more than four million pounds of chocolate and other confectionery because there was a risk they had been contaminated with Salmonella. At the time of the recall, the affected products, which included the brand's Milk Chocolate Crunch, Milk Chocolate Wafers, and White Chocolate Wafers, had already been sent to nine states.
Sadly for consumers who had been looking forward to tucking into their chocolate, they were no longer deemed safe to eat. Salmonellosis is usually mild, but for some individuals, it can be more serious. In very rare cases, the illness can lead to hospitalization or even death. So, in short, no indulgence is worth the risk. Anyone who had already bought the chocolate from Clasen Quality Chocolate was encouraged to either throw it in the trash or return it to the store they bought it from for a refund.
Kinder chocolate products were recalled from stores all over the world amid a Salmonella outbreak
In the spring of 2022, the U.K. was getting increasingly concerned about a cluster of Salmonella infections in the country. After notifying the World Health Organization, an investigation revealed the source: Ferrero. Yes, the huge Italian chocolate giant. That Ferrero.
The outbreak of the foodborne bacteria was ultimately traced back to the brand's Kinder chocolate factory in Belgium. And, as you might expect, panic ensued. The factory ceased operations, and several Kinder products, including Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Surprise, had to be pulled off the shelves across Europe. The recall didn't end there, though. Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.S. also issued their own recalls of Kinder products to prevent the outbreak from spreading even further.
In April 2022, more than 150 people had been infected with Salmonella as a result of the contaminated chocolate. Unfortunately, many of those who were impacted were young children, who also happen to be the most vulnerable when it comes to Salmonellosis.
Aldi recalled Choceur bars from 24 states due to nut allergens
Like many retailers, Aldi has had to issue some major recalls in its time. In 2018, for example, it was caught up in a Fieldbrook Foods Inc. recall for ice cream bars that may have been contaminated with Listeria. In 2021, it had to pull its Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing from the shelves due to a risk of botulism. In 2017, though, Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars were removed from stores in 24 states after one of its employees found almonds inside the product.
If you're thinking, "almonds sound pretty harmless" — it's true, for most people they are. But for those with a nut allergy, they can be extremely dangerous. And the problem with the Choceur bars was that they didn't contain any nut allergy warnings on the label, putting thousands of people at risk of a reaction. According to FARE, nearly 4 million Americans suffer from a tree nut allergy. Luckily, nobody reported any illnesses or reactions as a result of the error. However, anyone affected by the recall was urged to throw their chocolate away or return it to their local Aldi for a refund.
Mars recalled bars from 55 countries due to potential plastic contamination
Ferrero isn't the only candy giant that has been faced with a global recall. In 2016, multinational chocolate corporation Mars had to recall mini chocolate bars from 55 countries over fears they contained plastic. Yes, we're talking plastic actually inside the chocolate. Unfortunately for Mars, the recall was sparked when a person in Germany tucked into a Snickers bar, only to find a piece of plastic inside. Needless to say, this is a major choking hazard, and should not be taken lightly.
The issue was traced back to a Mars factory in the Netherlands, and impacted tens of millions of products that had already been sent out to (mostly European) retailers. Customers were particularly furious with the chocolate company because it had allegedly taken it more than two months to discover and act on the issue. Plus, a following investigation by the Daily Mail discovered that corner shops in the U.K. were still selling the recalled products. According to Mars, the recall was voluntary. There were no associated reports of anyone being injured by any of the recalled chocolate.
40,000 pounds of Dagoba chocolate were recalled due to lead poisoning fears
Most people understand that much of the chocolate on the market contains excessive amounts of sugar or saturated fat, which is why we need to be wary of consuming too much. However, another concern with chocolate products is lead content. Yes, as in, the toxic heavy metal. Experts believe that lead levels increase in chocolate when the beans are dried in the sun, as they can be contaminated with nearby dirt that blows over them and gets stuck.
In 2006, the presence of lead in dark chocolate produced by Dagoba caused a major recall. In fact, around 40,000 pounds of dark chocolate had to be pulled from the market. It turns out, internal testing of the Ecuadorian single-origin beans Dagoba was using to make some of its chocolate products had tested positive for excessive amounts of lead. This was a huge blow to the brand, as at that time, 40,000 pounds was the equivalent of 5% of its entire annual production.
Cadbury recalled more than 1 million chocolate bars due to Salmonella
Cadbury might be one of the most loved chocolate companies in the world, but it's not immune from scandal. Back in 2006, it had to recall more than one million chocolate bars from stores in the U.K. and Ireland due to concerns they contained traces of Salmonella.
According to the chocolate giant, the traces were unlikely to cause anyone serious problems, as they were below the levels that would prevent a hazard. That said, it decided to recall the bars anyway out of an abundance of caution. As we've mentioned already, Salmonellosis can be very serious for some vulnerable individuals. In the U.K., it is a leading cause of foodborne disease.
Fortunately, nobody was sickened by any of the recalled Cadbury products. However, it was a major headache for the chocolate giant, as it had to pull seven different products, including Dairy Milk Caramel and Dairy Milk Button Easter Eggs, from the shelves.