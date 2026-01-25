10 Of The Biggest Chocolate Recalls In History

Chocolate is big business. According to the National Confectioners Association, by 2029, the chocolate market could reach a value of more than $37 billion just in the U.S. alone. The growth is not really surprising. Think of the people in your life — how many of them don't like chocolate? We'll hazard a guess that if you do know anyone who isn't a fan, they're in the minority.

But while undeniably delicious and hugely popular, chocolate can come with some pretty big drawbacks. We're not talking about calorie content, but things like Salmonella, undeclared allergens, and choking hazards. But don't worry, when these issues do arise, brands are usually pretty quick to recall their products from the market to prevent people from getting sick or injured.

Intrigued about some of the world's biggest chocolate recalls? You've come to the right place. Below, we'll break down why brands like Spring & Mulberry, Mars, and even Cadbury have had to pull chocolate products from the market to keep people safe.