A Low-Lead Chocolate Company Is Issuing A Recall Due To Possible Salmonella
While knowing you're buying your chocolate from a low-lead producer may normally give you peace of mind, one chocolate brand is reckoning with an entirely different health risk from salmonella. Spring & Mulberry, a North Carolina-based producer of low-lead chocolate bars, has announced a voluntary recall for one of its products: the Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar. While no illnesses have been reported, Spring & Mulberry is proactively recalling the bars due to concerns they're potentially contaminated with salmonella after routine testing by a third-party laboratory revealed the risk.
The chocolate bars were distributed both online and through select retailers nationwide since September 15, 2025. The Mint Leaf flavor is the only product affected by the recall and can be identified by its teal green packaging. You can check if a specific bar is suspected of contamination by checking the back of the bar for the recalled code: #025255. If you purchased an affected product, Spring & Mulberry is offering refunds. All you need to do is send a photo of the bar with the lot code to recalls@springandmulberry.com. Images of the recalled chocolate can be found on the Food & Drug Administration's recall page.
Chocolate is not normally the kind of people expect to find salmonella lurking. But the risk is real, and anyone who has consumed the potentially contaminated chocolate should be familiar with the symptoms.
While it's possible to consume salmonella and show no symptoms, most appear within 72 hours of exposure. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, while headaches and lethargy are also possible. Most of the symptoms of salmonella disappear in a few days, but may linger for a week or more. More serious symptoms include high fever and blood in your stool. If you are experiencing those symptoms you should seek a doctor's care. Infants, young children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems should also go to a doctor if they are experiencing salmonella symptoms.
While this appears to be a limited recall, some of the worst salmonella outbreaks in U.S. history have caused numerous deaths, so caution is always warranted. Spring & Mulberry itself is normally known for its ethically sourced cocoa, with particular concerns over the levels of lead sometimes found in chocolate bars. The company's low-lead chocolate is mostly sold at specialty stores, along with online grocery retailers like Amazon and Misfits Market. But any product that uses fresh, plant-based ingredients is susceptible to salmonella, so it's good Spring & Mulberry was on top of testing its product and announcing the recall.