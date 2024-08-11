Diamond Shruumz Edibles Tied To More Hospitalizations And Deaths

With the widening legalization of hallucinogens across more and more U.S. states, folks are trying mushroom chocolates and cannabis-infused food as an alternative to alcohol. That can be totally fun and cool if you're ingesting safe, controlled products. Alas, the opposite has been true lately in the ongoing Diamond Shruumz saga, and more concerning information has recently come to light.

Diamond Shruumz products have been available at smoke and vape shops authorized to sell hemp-derived products like cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-8 THC. Earlier this year in June, a kaleidoscope of the brand's microdosing products were pulled from shelves in a mass recall. Authorities identified toxic amounts of muscimol as a culprit. The chemical was implicated in multiple counts of seizures, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, nausea, and abnormal heart rates, per an official report by the Food and Drug Administration. According to subsequent updates provided by FDA, consumption of Diamond Shruumz edibles has been linked to two deaths, 42 hospitalizations, and at least 113 people becoming ill.

Parent company Prophet Premium Blends LLC has issued a recall of all Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars, gummies, and cones, and the CDC is advising consumers to discard any flavor of the brand's products. Any adverse reactions, especially respiratory depression (i.e. difficulty breathing), should be reported and potentially treated with medical attention. Diamond Shruumz edibles are actively under FDA testing, which has uncovered even more harmful compounds.