Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Candies Recalled After More Than 20 Hospitalizations
A Southern California company has issued a recall of products commonly known as microdosing candies, sold under the Diamond Shruumz brand name, after dozens of illness reports and multiple hospitalizations. The products, recalled by Prophet Premium Blends, include a wide array of fancifully packaged gummies, chocolate bars, and infused cones carrying potential and reported adverse health effects. Those illnesses span the spectrum from seizures to loss of consciousness, involuntary muscle contractions, agitation, confusion, sleepiness, vomiting and nausea, abnormal heart rates and hyper-slash-hypotension, according to the FDA announcement.
At issue, as explained by the company, is the presence of the chemical Muscimol, which is found in certain mushrooms of the Amanita genus. Prophet Premium Blends acknowledges the presence of the chemical in its Diamond Shruumz-brand products, stating that it's potentially the cause of adverse symptoms such as ones now appearing in customers who consumed the candies. The recall and accompanying "do not eat, sell, or serve" order affect all flavors, lots, and best-by dates of Diamond Shruumz-brand microdosing chocolate bars, infused cones, and microdose and megadose-slash-extreme gummies.
Related cases to date include 39 illnesses and 23 hospitalizations, spread across 20 U.S. states. The products sell in a variety of online and retail venues, including smoke/vape shops as well as those specializing in sales of cannabis-infused foods or CBD and THC products. Customers in possession of the recalled candies should immediately discontinue use, destroy the product, and initiate a refund from Prophet Premium Blends at: (209) 314-0881 or info@diamondshruumz.com.
More issues with microdose candies
As pointed out by the FDA in its investigation report of this recall, microdose products potentially appeal to children and teenagers. That's an easy assumption, considering the colorful packaging, candy themes, and familiar sweet-treat forms such as gummies and ice-cream cones. They also come in flavors that may appeal to young consumers, including ice cream-inspired flavors like cookies & cream and mint chocolate chip. There are also varieties such as multicolored sprinkles, white chocolate birthday cake, fruity cereal, and many more.
Even more concerning is that, according to an interview with Dr. Todd Ellerin, Vice Chair of Dept. of Medicine at South Shore Health in Massachusetts, products like microdose candies are not regulated. This means the exact ingredients are unknown, requiring active investigations into what's really causing the illnesses. He questions whether they could even contain substances that are illegal on the federal level, such as psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychedelic magic mushrooms. However, formal testing to date has not confirmed the presence of the substance, and thee haven't been any documented deaths. Testing and sample analysis are still underway.
The states with reported illnesses to date include: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee.