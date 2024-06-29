Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Candies Recalled After More Than 20 Hospitalizations

A Southern California company has issued a recall of products commonly known as microdosing candies, sold under the Diamond Shruumz brand name, after dozens of illness reports and multiple hospitalizations. The products, recalled by Prophet Premium Blends, include a wide array of fancifully packaged gummies, chocolate bars, and infused cones carrying potential and reported adverse health effects. Those illnesses span the spectrum from seizures to loss of consciousness, involuntary muscle contractions, agitation, confusion, sleepiness, vomiting and nausea, abnormal heart rates and hyper-slash-hypotension, according to the FDA announcement.

At issue, as explained by the company, is the presence of the chemical Muscimol, which is found in certain mushrooms of the Amanita genus. Prophet Premium Blends acknowledges the presence of the chemical in its Diamond Shruumz-brand products, stating that it's potentially the cause of adverse symptoms such as ones now appearing in customers who consumed the candies. The recall and accompanying "do not eat, sell, or serve" order affect all flavors, lots, and best-by dates of Diamond Shruumz-brand microdosing chocolate bars, infused cones, and microdose and megadose-slash-extreme gummies.

Related cases to date include 39 illnesses and 23 hospitalizations, spread across 20 U.S. states. The products sell in a variety of online and retail venues, including smoke/vape shops as well as those specializing in sales of cannabis-infused foods or CBD and THC products. Customers in possession of the recalled candies should immediately discontinue use, destroy the product, and initiate a refund from Prophet Premium Blends at: (209) 314-0881 or info@diamondshruumz.com.