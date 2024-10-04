39 States Are Recalling Mini Chocolate-Filled Waffle Cones
We love Hammond's small-batch vanilla bean flavored marshmallow cubes for making gooey s'mores, but now the confectionery company is finding itself in hot water after neglecting to declare a milk allergen on another of its sweets, the Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones. Despite milk proteins not being listed on the product packaging, the treat contains more than trace amounts of the ingredients, which could elicit a dangerous reaction from unknowing consumers with dairy allergies.
Specifically, the affected product is the 4-ounce resealable bags of the Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones printed with UPC-691355905135 and item number FC23212, according to an FDA advisory published on Thursday. To be safe, consumers who may have purchased the product should also check the lot codes, which can be found on the back of the bag toward the bottom. The waffle cones with the undeclared milk content are printed with one of two lot codes: LN0525453 Use By: 03/20/2025, or LN0525453 Use By: 05/20/2025.
Undeclared dairy content could harm sensitive consumers
When consumers think of food recalls, bacterial contamination might be the first problem that comes to mind. But, in many cases, packaged food products are recalled for containing seemingly normal ingredients but failing to list them — and for folks with severe food allergies, these omissions are no small matter. In September, 146,000 cases of Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Popsicles were pulled from shelves in a Class I recall for an undeclared milk allergen. A Class I recall indicates the highest level of danger and potential for serious adverse health consequences. In the case of this latest Hammond's issue, the recall was initially prompted after one person reported experiencing an allergic reaction as a result of consuming the mini waffle cones containing the undeclared dairy content.
Considering this recall has nothing to do with bacterial contamination, it seems as though foodies without a sensitivity to dairy are safe to consume the waffle cone treat without issue. But, either way, the FDA is advising folks who have purchased the affected product to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Hammond's Candies is a Denver-based company, but the affected product has been distributed to stores and online retailers across Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.