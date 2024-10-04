39 States Are Recalling Mini Chocolate-Filled Waffle Cones

We love Hammond's small-batch vanilla bean flavored marshmallow cubes for making gooey s'mores, but now the confectionery company is finding itself in hot water after neglecting to declare a milk allergen on another of its sweets, the Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones. Despite milk proteins not being listed on the product packaging, the treat contains more than trace amounts of the ingredients, which could elicit a dangerous reaction from unknowing consumers with dairy allergies.

Specifically, the affected product is the 4-ounce resealable bags of the Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones printed with UPC-691355905135 and item number FC23212, according to an FDA advisory published on Thursday. To be safe, consumers who may have purchased the product should also check the lot codes, which can be found on the back of the bag toward the bottom. The waffle cones with the undeclared milk content are printed with one of two lot codes: LN0525453 Use By: 03/20/2025, or LN0525453 Use By: 05/20/2025.