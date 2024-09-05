Popsicles Affected By A Recent Recall Are Now The Highest FDA Risk Level

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 146,000 cases of the Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop single-serve products are being recalled at the highest risk recall class level, specifically the Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Grape flavored item. It should be noted that this recall only applies to single servings of Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops marked for individual sale, meaning it does not impact multi-pack products sold in 18-count boxes. Initially issued as an Allergy Alert on August 21, 2024, the risk is now categorized as Class I.

According to the FDA, this means, "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." The voluntary recall was initiated by Unilever North America Supply Chain Company due to undeclared milk products included in the product but not stated on the packaging. Unilever U.S. mirrored the warning from the FDA, releasing a statement warning, "Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."