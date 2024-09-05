Popsicles Affected By A Recent Recall Are Now The Highest FDA Risk Level
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 146,000 cases of the Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop single-serve products are being recalled at the highest risk recall class level, specifically the Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Grape flavored item. It should be noted that this recall only applies to single servings of Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops marked for individual sale, meaning it does not impact multi-pack products sold in 18-count boxes. Initially issued as an Allergy Alert on August 21, 2024, the risk is now categorized as Class I.
According to the FDA, this means, "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." The voluntary recall was initiated by Unilever North America Supply Chain Company due to undeclared milk products included in the product but not stated on the packaging. Unilever U.S. mirrored the warning from the FDA, releasing a statement warning, "Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."
What this means for popsicle lovers
According to the Popsicle recall website, "The products were distributed nationally to wholesale distributors and operators between February 1, 2024, and August 15, 2024." Even though it's been weeks since the issue date, popsicle lovers should still be extra cautious when buying cool treats — especially if they or someone they're with has dairy allergies. Unilever reports that there have been two allergic reactions due to the consumption of the popsicles, with one customer leaving a review on the individual popsicle page stating that the popsicle resulted in their child's severe anaphylactic shock.
It is recommended that you avoid buying Popsicle brand Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops from places like ice cream trucks, concession stands, and corner-store freezers. In short: If you don't see the popsicles come from a box, do not purchase them. Unilever U.S. has also released UPC and lot codes for customers who purchased single servings of the Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops to request a refund with proof of purchase. As a reminder, this recall only includes single-serving Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection pops with a net weight of 2.71 fluid ounces (80 milliliters), and not any other Unilever products or store-bought popsicle brands, but if you're looking to stay away from all commercial popsicles in general, here are some tips for making homemade popsicles.