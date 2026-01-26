What Kitchen Shears Can (And Can't) Do When Cutting Fish, According To An Expert
Are you ready to make a whole fish recipe to celebrate Lunar New Year? You've got a pair of kitchen shears, a versatile kitchen tool that doesn't get nearly enough use with food, and a whole fish before you to prepare. So now what?
Well, fret not because we've spoken to an expert to walk us through how to use kitchen shears to cut a fish, making the entire process a whole lot less intimidating. The director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, Robert DiGregorio, wants us to know everything about what kitchen shears can and can't do when it comes to cutting fish. "Kitchen shears cannot be used to fillet fish, however they do have their uses," he explains. "They are mainly used to cut away the fins and can also be used (on smaller fish) to remove the gills, open the stomach cavity, and remove the organs."
DiGregorio understands that home cooks often "feel safer using shears rather than knives" to cut fish into smaller pieces and that there are reasons why you should be using kitchen shears more often when you cook. That said, he reveals he honestly prefers using kitchen shears to cut other seafood. "For me, shears are better than knives when sectioning crab or lobster," he says, "although I've seen both used."
In a pinch, it's fine to use kitchen shears to cut fish, but you might want to invest in a good knife
So, what else can't kitchen shears do when it comes to cutting fish? If you want precise cuts of fish, don't use your kitchen shears. DiGregorio feels knives tend to be more versatile and accurate. "You can use knives to delicately bone shad or to break down large tuna, and everything in between," he says. "The cuts are more precise and cleaner than what shears can achieve, and if needed, you can also remove scales, fins, and guts with a knife as well."
Additionally, he wouldn't use kitchen shears to remove pin bones from fish. In this case, he would use a knife and tweezers or small pliers. "With the exception of trimming fins, I personally prefer a knife for everything," DiGregorio explains. "Knives are made for filleting, quickly and precisely cutting portions, butterflying, and removing fish skin. In the hands of a skilled cutter, a knife is a precision instrument that produces sharp, clean, and accurate cuts."
In a pinch, it's fine to use kitchen shears to cut and portion your fish fillets at home, and to clean parts of a whole fish. But as you get more comfortable with cooking fish, be sure to invest in a good knife and cut that fish with precision, like an expert does.