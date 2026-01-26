What Kitchen Shears Can (And Can't) Do When Cutting Fish, According To An Expert

Are you ready to make a whole fish recipe to celebrate Lunar New Year? You've got a pair of kitchen shears, a versatile kitchen tool that doesn't get nearly enough use with food, and a whole fish before you to prepare. So now what?

Well, fret not because we've spoken to an expert to walk us through how to use kitchen shears to cut a fish, making the entire process a whole lot less intimidating. The director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, Robert DiGregorio, wants us to know everything about what kitchen shears can and can't do when it comes to cutting fish. "Kitchen shears cannot be used to fillet fish, however they do have their uses," he explains. "They are mainly used to cut away the fins and can also be used (on smaller fish) to remove the gills, open the stomach cavity, and remove the organs."

DiGregorio understands that home cooks often "feel safer using shears rather than knives" to cut fish into smaller pieces and that there are reasons why you should be using kitchen shears more often when you cook. That said, he reveals he honestly prefers using kitchen shears to cut other seafood. "For me, shears are better than knives when sectioning crab or lobster," he says, "although I've seen both used."