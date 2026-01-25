10 Of The Most Epic Man V. Food Challenges Of All Time

In season one, Adam Richman traveled to Amarillo, Texas, to take on a monumental challenge: eating a 72-ounce steak, with sides, in under an hour. According to the "Man v. Food" host, nearly 50,000 people had attempted the challenge at The Big Texan before his visit, but most had failed. This made it all the more epic when Richman seemed to sail through.

He took on the steak with ease, getting through what he dubbed the "20-minute meat wall" by mixing the meat with the side salad. After he finished the giant steak, he polished off the remaining baked potato and bread, completing the entire challenge in under 30 minutes. According to the host, it was one of the tastiest challenges of filming "Man v. Food," which likely helped power him through to the end.

There's no doubt that Richman's performance was impressive. The two competitors next to him had barely made inroads on their steaks by the time he cleared his plate. But he has since been outdone. The steak challenge is now a seriously big deal, and in 2025, content creator Mohamed Mbengue completed the contest three times in one single day. But it was in 2016 that competitive eater Molly Schuyler set the record when she managed to eat three of the 72-ounce steaks in just 20 minutes.