Phaal Curry Is The Fiery Dish Only The Bravest Should Try

Looking for the spiciest curry to challenge your taste buds? Phaal curry is our top recommendation, but be warned, it's a dish reserved for only the bravest spice enthusiasts to try. Gordon Ramsay, on the Cookalong Live show, describes phaal curry as "shocking" and the "hottest thing" he has ever eaten. This fiery dish is a fusion creation, tracing its origins to the Bangladeshi-owned restaurants of Birmingham, England, far from the traditional curry hubs of South and Southeast Asia.

According to urban legend, the birth of phaal curry was a response to the demands of curry enthusiasts in Britain. Unsatisfied with the heat of curries like vindaloo, these spice aficionados challenged curry houses to push the boundaries of spiciness. As a result, the British phaal curry was born. Answering the challenge to the next level, curry houses would give out prizes, like beer, to patrons who could finish their plates of phaal curry.

Other spellings of phaal from the U.K. include paal, phall, fall, and phal. In Bangalore, India, there is a different dish also called phaal, but it is not as spicy as this British curry, and it's usually made with mutton or chicken, and eaten as a finger food.